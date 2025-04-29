Rural India: The Next Frontier For Paint Industry Growth, Reveals Aroscop Study

Painting Rural India: Market Insights and Growth Strategies for Brands

The latest report from Aroscop provides unprecedented insights into rural consumer preferences, challenges, and opportunities in the paint sector.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Programmatic Advertising and Market intelligence firm Aroscop has released groundbreaking research revealing significant untapped potential in rural India's paint market, potentially reshaping how brands approach this segment that comprises 65% of the nation's population.The comprehensive study, "Painting Rural India : Market Insights and Growth Strategies for Brands", provides unprecedented insights into rural consumer preferences, challenges, and opportunities in the paint sector, highlighting distinct patterns across different demographic segments."Rural consumers don't fit a single mold-their painting habits directly reflect their livelihoods and resources," said Kumar Ramamurthy - CMO, Aroscop. "Understanding these nuances is critical for brands looking to succeed in these high-potential markets."Among the study's most notable findings:- Occupation drives painting frequency: Farmers (47% of respondents) paint annually (41%), while daily wage laborers (25%) typically wait seven or more years between painting (44%).- Exterior focus dominates: 60% of rural painting projects focus on exteriors, with distemper leading (38%) and exterior emulsion gaining ground (28%).- Free samples and financing drive decisions: Purchase decisions are primarily influenced by free samples (22%) and installment payment options (21%), with 32% of consumers choosing brands independently.This research demonstrates that rural India isn't just about volume; it's about strategic segmentation. The findings suggest brands need tailored approaches for specific rural segments rather than treating rural markets as a monolithic entity.Aroscop's report outlines strategic recommendations for paint brands, including product innovation with varied sizes, partnership with local retailers for financing options, targeted education campaigns, and dual-channel distribution strategies to reach both convenience and value shoppers.Aroscop's Role: From Data to StrategyAroscop is India's leading programmatic marketing platform, specializing in hyperlocal advertising, rural intelligence and marketing, and vernacular engagement. With capabilities spanning polygon targeting, dynamic creative optimization, and real-time analytics, Aroscop helps brands cut through the noise and connect meaningfully with rural and urban consumers alike.To gain deeper insights into Rural India's Consumer Behaviour, Download the full Report.

