SJC Holds Courts' Semi-Annual Meeting For 2024-2025 Judicial Season

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) held the courts' semi-annual meeting for the 2024-2025 judicial season, as part of ongoing efforts to develop the judicial system and enhance its efficiency.

Held at the Supreme Judicial Council building in Hazm Al Markhiya, the meeting was attended by President of the SJC and President of the Court of Cassation, H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi, along with the courts' presidents, judges, department directors, and a host of members from the SJC's judicial and administrative sectors.

The meeting went over the accomplishments of the first half of the 2024-2025 judicial season, including the progress made in implementing operational plans and initiatives, as well as discussing the challenges the courts faced over the past period and ways to address them. The meeting also reviewed performance indicators and the rate of case resolution across various levels of litigation. The semi-annual meeting set the priorities for judicial work for the second half of the season, focusing on initiatives that directly impact service improvement and work efficiency.

Moreover, the Al Mahakem mobile app's digital and technological services were also presented, in addition to an overview of new electronic services launched during the current judicial season and those planned for release later this year. The event also featured presentations of the semi-annual court reports for the 2024-2025 judicial season.