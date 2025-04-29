Culture Ministry Launches 'Cultural Diplomacy' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture has launched its training programme titled“Cultural Diplomacy: Supporting Influential Cultural Relations at the Regional and International Levels,” as part of the activities of cultural diplomacy aiming to bolster the State of Qatar's cultural influence and spread its culture at home and abroad.

The five-day programme inspires its vision from the Qatar National Vision 2030, as the latter affirms strengthening Qatar's regional role in terms of culture and intensifying the cultural exchange with various nations around the globe, and supporting the dialogue of civilisations.

In addition, the programme resonates with the ministry's priorities, intending to promote cultural activities and national identity, in addition to advancing artistic domains and investing in them.

Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture, Maryam Yassin Al Hammadi, highlighted that the training program intends to strengthen the State of Qatar's exceptional stature as an influential regional and global hub through shoring up cultural exchange with Arab nations, as well as other nations in general.

The programme overtly intends to sponsor and promote the dialogue of civilizations and coexistence between different religions and cultures. The cultural diplomacy program contributes to achieving a paradigm shift by unifying visions toward cultural diplomacy and its programmes within the cultural sector, Al Hammadi underlined.

Running from April 27 to May 1, 2025, the program features a series of lectures specializing in cultural diplomacy delivered by a select group of experts in this field, including Sudan's former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, Iraq's former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Naji Sabri Al Hadithi, and Dr. Essam Abdelshafy, the eminent political analyst and professor of political science and international relations.