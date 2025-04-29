Supporting Palestinians A Moral, Humanitarian Commitment: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2025 Global Security Forum (GSF) opened in Doha yesterday to explore the evolving roles and influences of non-state actors on the global security landscape.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani inaugurated the three-day event being held under the theme“The Impact of Non-State Actors on Global Security.”

This seventh edition is hosting world leaders, senior government officials, security professionals, academics, and civil society actors to examine the growing influence of non-state entities on global peace and stability through marathon sessions and talks.

In his keynote speech, the Prime Minister said Qatar has been committed to the principle of dialogue as a fundamental means of resolving conflicts and building peace.

He said:“We believe that constructive engagement with humanitarian organisations, civil society, the private sector, and academia is an integral part of any serious effort to achieve sustainable stability.”

The Prime Minister said: "We face non-state actors who exploit security vacuums and thrive on chaos and suffering, ranging from terrorist groups to organised crime networks. The rogue actions of certain states, which are met with only a small amount of wisdom and a great deal of weakness and complacency from some governments, serve as a pretext for infiltrating the hearts and minds of people and hijacking the role of the sole defender of their rights. Amidst this crisis-ridden landscape, the truth is obscured, and blame is scattered: Is the root cause the rogue states themselves, the weak governments failing to fulfil their duties, or the absence of wisdom, which has become a rare commodity in an era where standards are blurred and balances disrupted?"

The Prime Minister said supporting the Palestinian people is not a political position that can be negotiated, but rather a moral and humanitarian commitment that stems from the values of justice in which we believe.

He said that Qatar, in partnership with Egypt, the US, and regional partners, will continue its tireless efforts to achieve a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and to ensure the flow of humanitarian aid without any restrictions.



PM reaffirms Qatar's support to de-escalate Pakistan-India tensions

Qatar Airways blends cultural relevance with immersive VR innovation at ATM Dubai 2025 Prime Minister inaugurates 2025 Global Security Forum

Read Also

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said:“What has been happening in the Gaza Strip for more than a year and a half is giving us painful lessons about this dynamic.”

He said amidst unprecedented destruction and a humanitarian catastrophe that has crossed all red lines, humanitarian organisations and local initiatives have a crucial role in keeping the lifeline flowing, conveying the suffering of civilians to the world, and even contributing to mediation and negotiation efforts.

The Prime Minister said:“What is most painful, and represents a disgrace to the entire world, is that food and medicine have become weapons in this war.

“The death of children from hunger and cold is exploited as a weapon to achieve narrow political goals, and an entire people is besieged and denied the most basic rights of aid reaching them without accountability.”

He said that despite the bleakness of the general scene, positive signs are there, which must be adhered to and strengthened.

The Prime Minister said:“In Syria, we see a state being rebuilt and a people working to draw a new image for their country, while realising the criticality of the stage and the need for a comprehensive national discourse.”

He said in Lebanon, the election of a president and the formation of a government represent an opportunity to revive institutions and strengthen confidence in the state and its future, provided that this coincides with fundamental reforms and genuine engagement with civil society.

The Prime Minister said:“We are also seeing encouraging positive signs, as we recently witnessed here in Doha through hosting peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, which resulted in reaching initial understandings for a ceasefire, de-escalation, and enhanced confidence-building.”

He said that these examples highlight how formal processes and community initiatives can together contribute to creating a supportive environment for national reconciliation and regional stability.

The Prime Minister said this forum is of exceptional importance at this time, as it brings us together at a moment when the world needs, more than ever, a deep and sincere dialogue and innovative partnerships capable of meeting the challenges of our turbulent world.

He said:“Our international system is currently undergoing radical transformations that require us to reevaluate our concepts of security and stability.

“We, Qatar, are committed to continuing our role as an active partner in peace and development efforts by supporting political solutions to conflicts, humanitarian work, and building peace that protects communities from extremism and violence.”

The forum is organised by the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) and The Soufan Center, in cooperation with several high-level institutions serving as strategic partners.

Sessions held yesterday explored how actors such as transnational terrorist groups, private military companies, criminal syndicates, and digital disruptors are challenging state-based security frameworks and reshaping geopolitical dynamics The sessions included“Conflict Resolution and Mediation in an Age of Non-State Actors and Fragmented Power”,“The Future of Global Security: State vs. Non-State Influence”,“Navigating Crisis: The Role of Humanitarian Organizations in Conflict Zones”,“A Potential Breakthrough in US-Iran Nuclear Talks: An American Perspective.”