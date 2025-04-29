17Th National Scientific Research, Innovation Exhibition Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 17th National Scientific Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025, organised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) in collaboration with the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI), officially opened today at the Qatar National Convention Center under the theme“Promising Researchers for Qatar.”

Running until April 30, the exhibition witnessed strong participation from students, teachers, and scientific research specialists. The opening ceremony was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MOEHE, Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili and Secretary-General of QRDI, Engineer Omar Al Ansari alongside several ministry leaders, council representatives, student researchers, supervisors, and school principals, all reflecting Qatar's unwavering commitment to nurturing the research and innovation capacities of its youth.



In her remarks at the ceremony, Director of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department at MOEHE, Sarah Al Shraim stressed that fostering cooperation with scientific research institutions is a cornerstone for supporting student researchers. She highlighted the goal of preparing a generation equipped with research and innovation skills, capable of offering pioneering solutions that contribute to Qatar's comprehensive development.

Similarly, Senior Director of Research, Development, and Innovation Programmes at QRDI, Aisha Al Mudahka emphasized that such initiatives enrich students' research abilities and offer them opportunities to explore innovative scientific solutions that advance the future of their nation.

It features three specialised panel discussions and six interactive workshops tailored for teachers and students, focusing on scientific research methodologies, applications of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainability.

Primary school students are presenting 104 research projects spanning science, humanities, and engineering design, while middle and secondary school students are showcasing 150 research papers across eight advanced scientific fields, including computing, engineering, physics, energy, biomedicine, and environmental sciences.

Teachers are also participating with 33 procedural research papers that demonstrate innovative educational practices, underscoring the Ministry's commitment to expanding the base of emerging researchers and embracing their scientific creativity.

Further enriching the exhibition is the“Sustainable Future Makers” initiative, involving 100 students from the third and fourth grades.

This programme aims to foster scientific research and innovation skills from an early age, with students presenting 50 projects that offer creative visions on sustainability and development issues.

Additionally, the finals of the“FameLab Academy” competition saw 12 students showcase their scientific talents by simplifying complex concepts in an engaging and interactive manner, enhancing scientific communication skills and promoting a culture of research among young people.

The exhibition will conclude on April 30 with an awards ceremony honoring outstanding students and teachers.