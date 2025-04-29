403
Fairmont Jaipur Launches Exclusive MICE Offer For 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2025 – Fairmont Jaipur, the city's iconic luxury hotel, announces its exclusive "Meetings Made Majestic" offer for the upcoming MICE season. Thoughtfully designed to elevate corporate gatherings, this limited-period offering combines business with indulgence in a setting that exudes royal grandeur and timeless elegance.
Set against the backdrop of the majestic Aravalli hills, Fairmont Jaipur is a sought-after MICE destination that blends state-of-the-art meeting facilities with palatial interiors and intuitive service. Its expansive event spaces, curated experiences, and seamless execution make it ideal for conferences, incentive retreats, product launches, and celebratory gatherings.
Blending modern sophistication with old-world charm, the Meetings Made Majestic offer includes thoughtfully curated culinary experiences and refined hospitality tailored for impactful meetings and celebrations.
Offer Inclusions:
Five Senses Arrival Experience
Gourmet buffet breakfast, lunch, and dinner
Complimentary suite upgrades for 2 rooms
Bespoke high tea experience
Traditional Evening Ritual
Soft beverages included during the gala dinner
Double Meeting Planner Points
The offer is valid until 30th September 2025 and is available for groups booking a minimum of 25 rooms per night.
Commenting on the launch of the offer, Mr. Rajat Sethi, General Manager, Fairmont Jaipur, said: "At Fairmont Jaipur, we don't just host meetings we craft unforgettable moments of purpose and prestige. With 'Meetings Made Majestic', we've reimagined corporate gatherings to reflect the refined grandeur of our palace setting. From curated culinary experiences to impeccable service, every element is designed to leave a lasting impression and deliver an exceptional sense of place and occasion."
With its grand architecture, impeccable service, and immersive experiences, Fairmont Jaipur continues to be the preferred choice for corporate events that seek a perfect balance between productivity and luxury.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementary lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024. Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night Out at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2025, Best Pan-Asian Premium Dining Restaurant at the NDTV Food Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
