Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
21 Terrorists Killed In Western Mali: Army

21 Terrorists Killed In Western Mali: Army


2025-04-29 02:05:33
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAMAKO, Apr 29 (NNN-IRIN) – The Malian army announced yesterday that, it has killed 21 terrorists during an operation in west Mali's Sebabougou area.

Sebabougou is now under control thanks to“airstrikes targeting a terrorist hideout, destroying several of their bases,” the army said in a statement.

During their retreat, the terrorists left behind 21 bodies, dozens of weapons with ammunition and accessories, vehicles, and communication equipment, the army said.

“Search operations are continuing to track down the many wounded and fleeing criminals,” the army said, adding that, five soldiers were injured during the clashes.–, NNN-IRIN

