21 Terrorists Killed In Western Mali: Army
Sebabougou is now under control thanks to“airstrikes targeting a terrorist hideout, destroying several of their bases,” the army said in a statement.
During their retreat, the terrorists left behind 21 bodies, dozens of weapons with ammunition and accessories, vehicles, and communication equipment, the army said.
“Search operations are continuing to track down the many wounded and fleeing criminals,” the army said, adding that, five soldiers were injured during the clashes.–, NNN-IRIN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment