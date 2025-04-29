403
CBC: Canada's Liberal Party Won Nat'l Election To Form Next Gov't
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 29 (KUNA) -- Canada's Liberal Party led by Prime Minister David Carney won the national election and will form the next government, said Canadian public broadcaster CBC in its projection.
The Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat on Tuesday and promised to work with the Liberal government in countering US President Donald Trump's trade war and annexation threats, according to news reports.
Poilievre had made huge gains during the elections but remain defeated in the contest.
The Canadian election had the looming presence of the new US tariff imposed by Trump who in his recent Truth Social statement called on the Canadian people to elect the person who will make their country the "51st State." (end)
