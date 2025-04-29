Polls Show Japan, Taiwan Fast Losing Faith In Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) A recent public opinion poll taken by Japan's left-leaning Asahi Shimbun newspaper indicates that US President Donald Trump's excessive tariffs, disruptive foreign policy and insulting inaccuracies are alienating the Japanese people. An earlier poll in Taiwan showed similar damage to trust.

Conducted from late February to early April and published in Japanese on April 27, the Asahi poll yielded the following results:

In negotiations with the US, is it better to comply or take an independent stance?

Comply: 24%

Take an independent stance: 66%

In an emergency, would the US really protect Japan?

Yes: 15%

I don't think so: 77%

48% of respondents said the international community“cannot rely much on the United States” to keep the peace, while 6% said it“cannot rely at all on the United States.”

54% of respondents said that American democracy is not setting a good example for other countries, while only 43% said it is.

Nevertheless, although a majority of respondents said that Japan should be more independent, nearly two-thirds did not want the Japanese government to shift its“diplomatic priority” from the US to Asia, including China. Only 16% thought that would be a good idea.

The Asahi notes that“in past surveys, skeptics about Japan's defense policy were at most just under 60%, so this time the figure stands out.”

Trump's policies are having a similar impact in Taiwan, where a recent poll taken by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation , released on April 15, found that 81.9% of respondents thought that his 32%“reciprocal” tariffs on imports from Taiwan were unreasonable, while 86.4% expected them to have a significant impact on the Taiwanese economy.

According to the Foundation,“This means Trump's tariffs have caused a deep and widespread sense of crisis among the Taiwanese public.”