Polls Show Japan, Taiwan Fast Losing Faith In Trump
Conducted from late February to early April and published in Japanese on April 27, the Asahi poll yielded the following results:
In negotiations with the US, is it better to comply or take an independent stance?
Comply: 24%
Take an independent stance: 66%
In an emergency, would the US really protect Japan?
Yes: 15%
I don't think so: 77%
48% of respondents said the international community“cannot rely much on the United States” to keep the peace, while 6% said it“cannot rely at all on the United States.”
54% of respondents said that American democracy is not setting a good example for other countries, while only 43% said it is.
Nevertheless, although a majority of respondents said that Japan should be more independent, nearly two-thirds did not want the Japanese government to shift its“diplomatic priority” from the US to Asia, including China. Only 16% thought that would be a good idea.
The Asahi notes that“in past surveys, skeptics about Japan's defense policy were at most just under 60%, so this time the figure stands out.”
Trump's policies are having a similar impact in Taiwan, where a recent poll taken by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation , released on April 15, found that 81.9% of respondents thought that his 32%“reciprocal” tariffs on imports from Taiwan were unreasonable, while 86.4% expected them to have a significant impact on the Taiwanese economy.
According to the Foundation,“This means Trump's tariffs have caused a deep and widespread sense of crisis among the Taiwanese public.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment