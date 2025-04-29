Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-March 2025

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter is once again characterized by stable performance despite a challenging external landscape. Property management income increases by 10 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024, mainly due to higher revenue. Net financial income is stable and the average interest rate is declining. The acquisition in Umeå of SEK 1.6 billion demonstrates profitable growth and our faith in northern Sweden.

First quarter of 2025



Income increased by 3 per cent to SEK 661 million (639)

Net letting was SEK 1 million (1)

Operating surplus increased by 5 per cent to SEK 427 million (407)

Property management income increased by 10 per cent to SEK 221 million (200)

Unrealised changes in value of properties were SEK 6 million (6) and unrealised changes of value of derivatives were SEK -1 million (226)

Profit for the period was SEK 162 million (259) Earnings per share were SEK 1.14 (1.83)

– After around 100 days in office, I can see what a strong position Diös has in all our cities. Our local teams together with the combined strength in total, good financial conditions and a high level of expertise both locally and centrally, are really driving the development of the cities forward. We notice that the activity in our cities is increasing, the willingness to pay is high for modern and efficient premises and that the effects linked to increased defence spending are beginning to show, David Carlsson, CEO, Diös.

