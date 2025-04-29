DOVRE GROUP TRADING STATEMENT JANUARY 1 – MARCH 31, 2025
|Net sales by reporting segment
|1-3
|1-3
|Change
|1-12
|EUR million
|2025
|2024
|%
|2024
|Renewable Energy
|13.6
|13.5
|0.7
|97.4
|Consulting
|0.4
|0.5
|-11.9
|1.9
|Group total
|14.0
|14.0
|0.3
|99.3
PROFITABILITY
Dovre Group's profitability for the period was negative. The Group's EBITDA was EUR -2.9 (-5.7) million and the Group's operating profit was EUR -3.2 (-5.8) EUR million.
Renewable Energy's operating profit was EUR -2.8 (-5.7) million and Consulting's operating profit was EUR 0.0 (0.1) million. A negative operating profit for the first quarter was expected, however the combination of the reduced margin in a Finnish solar park project, and the delayed start of another project led to a weaker than expected result. The afore mentioned solar park project is still forecasted to be completed with a positive margin in the autumn of 2025.
The operating loss of the Group's Other functions was EUR 0.4 (0.2) million. The unit's result has weakened compared to last year due to costs caused by CSRD reporting, temporary additional costs from the group structure change process and the fact that the significant reduction in operations has reduced the allocation of administrative costs to the business units. Now that the group's restructuring has been completed, administrative functions will be streamlined.
The result before taxes was EUR -3.5 (-6.0) million.
As a non-recurring item, the sale of the Project Personnel and Norwegian Consulting businesses has a significant impact on the Group's financial position and results for the review period. The preliminary purchase price announced at the time of the transaction on 2 January 2025 was EUR 35.3 million. The final purchase price was EUR 36.4 million. As a result, a profit of EUR 7.0 million has been recorded during the review period from discontinued operations (net of transaction related costs).
The result for the period attributable to the parent company's shareholders was EUR 4.9 (-2.4) million, of which discontinued operations accounted for EUR 7.0 (0.9) million. The share of the result attributable to non-controlling interests (49% of Suvic Oy's non-controlling interests) was EUR -1.5 (-2.7) million.
|EBITDA
|1-3
|1-3
|Change
|1-12
|EUR million
|2025
|2024
|%
|2024
|Renewable Energy
|-2.5
|-5.6
|54.9
|-20.4
|Consulting
|0.0
|0.1
|-40.3
|0.3
|Other functions
|-0.4
|-0.2
|-168.3
|-1.0
|Group total
|-2.9
|-5.7
|48.8
|-21.1
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating result (EBIT)
|1-3
|1-3
|Change
|1-12
|EUR million
|2025
|2024
|%
|2024
|Renewable Energy
|-2.8
|-5.7
|51.6
|-21.1
|Consulting
|0.0
|0.1
|-40.3
|0.3
|Other functions
|-0.4
|-0.2
|-168.3
|-1.0
|Group total
|-3.2
|-5.8
|45.7
|-21.8
PERSONNEL
Dovre Group employed an average of 242 people (78) during the review period.
On March 31, 2025, Dovre Group employed 274 (86) people, 258 (68) of whom were employed by Renewable Energy, 13 (15) by Consulting and 3 (3) by Other Functions.
|Average number of personnel
|1-3
|1-3
|Change
|1-12
|Number of persons
|2025
|2024
|%
|2024
|Renewable Energy
|226
|60
|276.7
|134
|Consulting
|13
|15
|-13.3
|15
|Other functions
|3
|3
|0.0
|3
|Group total
|242
|78
|210.3
|152
|Personnel at period-end
|31 Mar
|31 Mar
|Change
|31 Dec
|Number of persons
|2025
|2024
|%
|2024
|Renewable Energy
|258
|68
|279.4
|205
|Consulting
|13
|15
|-13.3
|13
|Other functions
|3
|3
|0.0
|3
|Group total
|274
|86
|218.6
|221
CASH POSITION
On March 31, 2025, the Group's net debt was EUR -9.5 (3.8 including also discontinued operations) million. The Group's cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 15.5 (11.3 including also discontinued operations) million. The Group's interest-bearing liabilities were EUR 6.0 (15.1 including also discontinued operations) million, a total of EUR 4.4 (8.1 including also discontinued operations) million of which were current and EUR 1.6 (7.0 including also discontinued operations) million non-current.
Due to the Suvic subgroup losses, the parent company has during the review period issued convertible loans amounting to EUR 8.6 million to its subsidiary Suvic Oy (of which EUR 1.8 million as capital loans). In addition, the parent company has previous capital loan receivables from Suvic Oy of EUR 2.0 million.
In Q1, net cash flow from operating activities was EUR -10.2 (-1.9 including also discontinued operations) million, which includes EUR -7.0 (-2.9 including also discontinued operations) million cash flow effect deriving from an increase in working capital.
IMPACT OF PROJECT BUSINESS ON DOVRE'S OPERATIONS
Due to the significant sale of businesses, Dovre Group's business operations have been significantly reduced, and the Group's operations will focus strongly on the construction of wind and solar power parks. The projects will be implemented by the Suvic subgroup, of which the parent company owns 51%. Focusing on project-based construction business increases the cyclicality of the Group's operations and balance sheet position.
The strong project nature of the business operations has a significant impact on the Group's risk and liability position. Construction projects always require various collateral arrangements. Customers have been given financial institution guarantees as security during the construction and warranty periods, the total amount of which was approximately EUR 28.8 million at the end of the reporting period. After the reporting period, the parent company has additionally pledged account funds in the amount of EUR 5.4 million as collateral for bank guarantees.
In addition to specifically issued guarantees, Dovre Group Plc has given Suvic's clients mother company guarantees as security for the completion of contractual commitments.
OTHER EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD
Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has signed a conditional EPC contract for the construction of a 100 MWp solar park in Finland
On January 8, 2025, Suvic announced that it had signed a conditional contract for the construction of a 100 MWp solar park in Finland. The contract is conditional on a Notice to Proceed (NTP), which was expected in late February 2025. The value of the contract is approximately EUR 55 million.
Dovre Group acquires the entire share capital of Renetec Oy
On January 22, 2025, it was announced that Dovre Group had acquired the shares of Renetec Oy held by minority shareholders, which entitled them to approximately 42.8% of the company's ownership. In accordance with the parties' mutual agreement, the purchase price is not public.
Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has received a Notice to Proceed and will begin construction of a 100 megawatt peak solar park in Eurajoki
On February 26, 2025, Suvic announced that it had received a Notice to Proceed, which resulted in the above-mentioned conditional order for a 100 MW solar park being realized as a contract.
Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has signed a contract to build a major wind farm in Finland
On February 28, 2025, Suvic announced a conditional contract worth EUR 54 million for a wind farm in Finland. The Notice to Proceed announcement was expected in March-April.
Suvic Oy has signed a contract to build a battery-based energy storage system in Uusikaupunki
On March 11, 2025, Suvic announced that it had signed a contract to build a battery-based energy storage system. The client for the contract is Renewable Power Capital Ltd. (RPC), headquartered in London. The capacity of the energy storage system (BESS, Battery Energy Storage System) to be built is approximately 50 MW / 100 MWh. The battery storage will be built next to Fingrid's substation.
Two profit warnings
Dovre Group issued two profit warnings after the turn of the year regarding the results of the reporting period. On 3 February 2025, the company updated its profit forecast upwards, as higher-than-expected net sales and profit were recorded from the Renewable Energy segment projects in Finland. In turn, a significant increase in losses from ongoing projects in Sweden led to a negative profit warning on 12 March 2025.
Changes in Suvic's management team
On 12 March 2025, following the large losses and profit warning reported from two Swedish projects, it was decided to make changes to Suvic Oy's management team. The company immediately launched a search for a new CEO and CFO. Current CEO Ville Vesanen will continue in his position until his successor takes over. Vesanen will then move to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). The company's CFO Ville Kemppinen has also committed to continuing in his position until the transfer to his successor has been completed.
Dovre Group's CFO resigns
On March 31, 2025, we announced that Dovre Group Plc's CFO Hans Sten had submitted his resignation to the company. Sten will leave his position at the end of June 2025.
In Espoo, April 29, 2025
DOVRE GROUP PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For additional information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO
tel. +358 20 436 2000
Hans Sten, CFO
tel. +358 20 436 2000
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
Attachment
Dovre Group_Q1_2025 Trading Statement
