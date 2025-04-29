Transaction In Own Shares
Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:
Date of Transaction: 28th April 2025.
Number of Shares: 800,000 (eight hundred thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.49% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.
Price: All purchased at €5.05 per ICG Unit.
These shares will be cancelled.
Dublin
29th April 2025
