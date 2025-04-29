Jagmeet Singh Resigns As NDP Leader As Party Crashes In Canada Election, May Lose National Party Status

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jagmeet Singh, one of the contenders in the Canada election 2025, has announced that he would step down as the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) following his party's crashing defeat in the federal elections. Jagmeet Singh said he will step down once an interim leader is named.

Addressing his supporters at NDP headquarters, Jagmeet Singh said,“It's a disappointing night for New Democrats. We're only defeated when we stop fighting.” He aolso asserted that NDP was“not going anywhere.” Canada Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates

Jagmeet Singh also conceded defeat in his own district, Burnaby Central in British Columbia.

According to the latest Canada election results, Jagmeet Singh's party is currently leading on just seven seats – losing a total of 18 seats that it held since 2021 elections. It is reported that the NDP may lose its national status for failing to win a minimum 12 seats to secure the status in the House of Commons.

Mike Carney's Liberal Party is expected to hold on to power in Canada for the fourth consecutive time, winning enough seats in the 45th federal election to form the government.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre , NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Green Party co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault have been at the head of campaigning in the Canada election 2025.

Who is Jagmeet Singh?

Jagmeet Singh grew up in Scarborough, St. John's, and Windsor. According to the party website,“Jagmeet's parents came to Canada to build a better life.” While he was attending university, Jagmeet's father became ill and his parents were unable to work.

“Jagmeet became the sole income earner for his family, working retail jobs, and doing his best to support his siblings until their father was back on his feet.”

He served as an Ontario MPP from 2011 until 2017. On October 1st, 2017, Jagmeet became leader of Canada's NDP after a first ballot victory.

Jagmeet Singh first entered the House of Commons after winning a by-election in Burnaby South in February 2019, securing roughly 39 per cent of the vote. He successfully held onto the seat in both the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.