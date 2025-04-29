403
Liberals Win New Mandate as Canadians Opt for Stability
(MENAFN) Canadians went to the polls Monday and granted the ruling Liberal Party another four-year term, signaling their confidence in Prime Minister Mark Carney's ability to navigate the country through economic challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and annexation ambitions.
Leveraging his credentials as a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Carney reassured voters he possessed the expertise to guide the nation through the uncertainties of global trade disputes and a renegotiated deal with the U.S.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ran on a platform of change, criticizing what he called a decade of Liberal stagnation under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Despite a long stretch of leading in the polls, Poilievre failed to secure a win.
His defeat was likely a harsh blow, as he had enjoyed a comfortable lead for months before a dramatic shift in political momentum.
That shift occurred after Trudeau, whose approval had plummeted, stepped down. Carney, a newcomer to electoral politics, assumed the leadership following a party convention. The Liberals quickly surged past the Conservatives in public support and held a four-point lead in the final pre-election polling on April 27.
The contest ultimately shaped into a head-to-head between the Liberals and Conservatives, with Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party never emerging as a serious challenger.
