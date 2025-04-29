403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Del Grosso Wins Stage Two of Türkiye Cycling Tour
(MENAFN) Tibor Del Grosso, a member of the Alpecin-Deceuninck squad, clinched the top spot in the second segment of the 60th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Monday.
The 21-year-old cyclist from the Netherlands conquered the 167.4-kilometer (approximately 104-mile) course between Kemer and Kalkan in three hours, 58 minutes, and 40 seconds, finishing ahead of a competitive field of 159 participants.
With this achievement, Del Grosso secured the coveted Turquoise jersey, which signifies the leader in the general classification.
This also marked his inaugural stage victory as a professional cyclist.
Following him, Giovanni Lonardi from Team Polti Visitmalta secured second place, while Lander Loockx, riding for Tietema Rockets, took third.
The Belgium-based Alpecin-Deceuninck team expressed their excitement on social media platform X, stating: "After Simon Dehairs’ victory yesterday, it was @tibordelgrosso’s turn to claim his first professional win today! Our youngster is also the new GC leader."
The post also highlighted the coordinated effort behind the win, adding: "In a sprint from a reduced peloton, Tibor outpaced everyone to take the win. Once again, thanks to fantastic teamwork. Well done, guys!"
The competition had already kicked off on Sunday with a win by Belgian rider Simon Dehairs in the opening leg. The eight-day event will resume on Tuesday with the route stretching from Fethiye to Marmaris.
Commencing in Antalya, the cyclists are navigating a total of 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) over eight stages.
The route winds through some of Turkey's most popular tourist locations, including Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme, ultimately concluding in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir on May 4.
The 21-year-old cyclist from the Netherlands conquered the 167.4-kilometer (approximately 104-mile) course between Kemer and Kalkan in three hours, 58 minutes, and 40 seconds, finishing ahead of a competitive field of 159 participants.
With this achievement, Del Grosso secured the coveted Turquoise jersey, which signifies the leader in the general classification.
This also marked his inaugural stage victory as a professional cyclist.
Following him, Giovanni Lonardi from Team Polti Visitmalta secured second place, while Lander Loockx, riding for Tietema Rockets, took third.
The Belgium-based Alpecin-Deceuninck team expressed their excitement on social media platform X, stating: "After Simon Dehairs’ victory yesterday, it was @tibordelgrosso’s turn to claim his first professional win today! Our youngster is also the new GC leader."
The post also highlighted the coordinated effort behind the win, adding: "In a sprint from a reduced peloton, Tibor outpaced everyone to take the win. Once again, thanks to fantastic teamwork. Well done, guys!"
The competition had already kicked off on Sunday with a win by Belgian rider Simon Dehairs in the opening leg. The eight-day event will resume on Tuesday with the route stretching from Fethiye to Marmaris.
Commencing in Antalya, the cyclists are navigating a total of 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) over eight stages.
The route winds through some of Turkey's most popular tourist locations, including Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme, ultimately concluding in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir on May 4.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment