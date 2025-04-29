MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dovre Group Plc Inside information April 29, 2025, at 8:44 a.m.

DOVRE GROUP: FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF THE SOLD BUSINESSES

Dovre Group Plc announces the final purchase price received from selling the Project Personnel and Norwegian Consulting businesses

On 20 November 2024, Dovre Group Plc signed an agreement to sell its entire Project Personnel (PP) business and its Norwegian Consulting business to the Swedish company NYAB AB. The transaction required the approval of the Annual General Meeting, and an Extraordinary General Meeting was held on 16 December 2024. The EGM approved the transaction, which was completed on 2 January 2025.

The preliminary purchase price announced at the time of the transaction on 2 January 2025 was EUR 35.3 million. The final purchase price was EUR 36.4 million. As a result, a profit of EUR 7.0 million from discontinued operations has been recorded during the first quarter of 2025. Transaction related costs have been deducted from this net amount.

For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO

tel. +358 20 436 2000

...

Hans Sten, CFO

tel. +358 20 436 2000

...

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. Net sales for the Group in 2024 were 99.3 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website:

