Future Leaders In Water: AVK Supports Saudi Talent Through Academic Advancement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)AVK Saudi Valve Manufacturing Co. Ltd. has recognized a recent milestone within its AVK Graduate Support Programme, a company-led initiative that supports early-career professionals through structured on-the-job experience and aligned academic pursuits.

Four employees have successfully completed their Bachelor's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Technology at Jeddah while working at AVK. Over two and a half years, the programme has supported their progression by integrating academic development into AVK's broader talent and workforce strategies.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its Vision 2030 goals-including Saudization, localization of industrial expertise, and closing key skills gaps-AVK's Graduate Support Programme reflects how private sector companies can contribute to national capacity-building efforts.

The company enabled academic progress through flexible exam leave and incorporated individual learning plans into its succession and career development initiatives.

“This milestone is more than a personal achievement for our team members-it's a reflection of AVK's long-term vision to contribute to the Kingdom's ambitions for a knowledge-based economy,” said“We recognize the strategic importance of developing national talent in areas like water infrastructure and mechanical engineering, where future demands will be high. By supporting our employees' educational goals through time flexibility and career alignment, we are fostering a workforce equipped to lead and innovate in the years ahead. This is about more than today's success-it's about the Kingdom's future resilience.”

The four graduating employees, all early in their professional careers, are now positioned to take on greater responsibilities within AVK's operations. Their educational achievements were formally recognized through an internal ceremony and awards as a token of appreciation for their dedication and discipline.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 places strong emphasis on building human capital, with recent government reports highlighting the importance of closing the skills gap in industrial engineering and water infrastructure management.

AVK's approach aligns with these national priorities and contributes to Saudization by equipping emerging professionals with the qualifications and experience required for critical roles in infrastructure.

“Earning this degree has expanded how I think about engineering problems-especially in the water industry. It's not just about my personal growth; it's about being more prepared to contribute to projects that really matter for the country.” – [Thamer Al-Juhani, 28]

“This qualification has given me a stronger foundation to understand the technical side of what we do at AVK. I see this as just the beginning-I'm ready to keep learning and add more value to the team.” – [Ahmed Almuwalad, 26]

“Studying Mechanical Engineering while working helped me connect theory to real-world applications. It's made me more confident in my role and more aware of the bigger picture in the water sector. Being part of a company that values education and development motivates me to keep growing.” – [Rayan Gharawi, 25]

“Getting this degree has given me a clearer direction in my career. I want to use what I've learned to grow within the company and eventually take on bigger responsibilities in our projects. I'm grateful for the opportunity to pursue my degree while working. It shows that AVK is serious about creating long-term career paths.” – [Mohammed Alharbi, 25]

As a trusted partner to municipalities, utilities, and industrial operators across the Kingdom, AVK continues to contribute to local capability building. By fostering continuous learning and investing in national expertise, AVK remains committed to advancing sustainable growth in line with Saudi Arabia's long-term development goals.