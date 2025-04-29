403
Canadians Vote for Liberal Party
(MENAFN) On Monday, Canadians cast their ballots and opted to grant the ruling Liberal Party an additional four-year term, expressing confidence in Premier Mark Carney’s ability to manage the instability caused by U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s tariffs and his preoccupation with “annexing Canada.”
Carney, leveraging his experience as the former head of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, assured the electorate that he possessed the economic expertise to guide the nation through a volatile financial environment, characterized by trade conflicts and the need to establish a revised agreement with Trump.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre ran a campaign focused on transformation, criticizing what he described as a decade of stagnant Liberal governance under previous Premier Justin Trudeau.
However, his appeal fell short, and he was unable to secure a triumph at the polls.
Voters dismissed Poilievre’s pitch, marking a significant and likely disheartening setback for him, particularly since he had consistently led the Liberals in numerous public opinion surveys for several months.
The political landscape shifted dramatically after the widely disliked Trudeau stepped down and newcomer Mark Carney assumed leadership following a Liberal Party convention.
Under Carney, the Liberals surged in the polls, overtaking the Conservatives and maintaining a lead of four percentage points on the final day of the campaign, April 27.
Ultimately, the contest evolved into a head-to-head battle between the Liberals and Conservatives, with the New Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh, failing to emerge as a serious challenger.
