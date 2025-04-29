Hidden Tax: Trump's Tariffs Causing Global Property Pain

MENAFN - Asia Times) Trade policy has long shaped global markets, but its latest wave of tariffs is now hitting property development head-on.

Sweeping duties on key construction materials - including steel, aluminum, timber, and cement - are driving up costs, delaying projects, and straining global supply chains. Though framed as tools to protect domestic industries, these tariffs are acting as hidden taxes on developers and homebuyers.

Across Asia and the Middle East, escalating trade tensions are putting serious pressure on the construction sector. In China, tariffs of up to 25% on steel and aluminum exports to the United States, reinforced by stricter origin rules, have effectively severed a crucial trade corridor.

Manufacturers are now pushing extra supply into nearby markets, causing price volatility and making it harder for builders to plan.

Southeast Asian countries now dealing with redirected supply are facing growing pressure on their construction sectors. Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia are exposed to supply chain disruptions and material cost fluctuations.