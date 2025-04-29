Apranga Group Interim Report For 3 Months 2025
The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 0.4 million in 3 months 2025, while Apranga Group had the profit of EUR 1.3 million in the same period of 2024.
EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 5.9 million in 3 months 2025, while it amounted to EUR 6.4 million in corresponding period of 2024.
The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 3 months 2025, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: .
