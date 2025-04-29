Zeenat Aman Reflects On Those Who Shaped Her Career While Getting Her Stitches Removed

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman reflected on the people who shaped her career, especially her professional ties with the legendary 'Kapoor khandaan', while a doctor carefully removed her stitches at the hospital.

Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a series of posts where she featured alongside the five iconic Kapoor men Raj, Shammi, Shashi, Randhir, and Rishi Kapoor. She also shared personal memories and stories with them.

She wrote:“Privilege, opportunity, self-belief... and yes, hardwork. Success doesn't come easy, but should you find yourself in the upper echelons of your chosen industry, it would do you good to reflect on the people who made it possible.”

“Last evening, while the doctor carefully removed my stitches at the hospital, I reflected on the many people who have guided or shaped my career. This meandering thought sparked an idea - a series of Instagram posts on my professional association with members of the hallowed Kapoor khandaan.”

Zeenat pointed out that while younger audiences may associate the Kapoor name with current stars like Karisma, Kareena, and Ranbir, she had the privilege of working with the earlier generations of Kapoor men who helped shape Hindi cinema.

“Now most of you who follow me here are quite a bit younger than myself. To you, the name Kapoor probably brings to mind the reigning stars of the family's fourth generation and perhaps even the emerging stars of the fifth. But before the likes of Karisma, Kareena, and Ranbir, there were their ancestors.”

“A roster of talented men who helped define Hindi cinema, and whom I had the immense good fortune of working with. The brilliant Raj, the gallant Shammi, the charming Shashi, the carefree Randhir, the resilient Rishi...”

The actress said that“over the next month I'll be sharing clips and snippets of my experiences with these five superstars.”

“So while I rummage through the internet for the song sequences I want to share and labour away at my writing desk, here are a selection of images to whet your appetite for the stories that are to come!”