Trump's Approval Rating Hits Lowest Level In 80 Years

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SAN FRANCISCO, Apr 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – A recent poll showed that, as President Donald Trump approaches the 100-day mark of his second term, his approval rating has fallen to the lowest level for any U.S. president at this point in office, over the past 80 years.

Trump's second term will reach its 100-day milestone on Apr 30. According to the poll, the majority of Americans oppose several of his major policy initiatives, express dissatisfaction with the state of the U.S. economy, and are concerned about the prospect of a recession.

The poll was conducted by ABC News, The Washington Post, and Ipsos from Apr 18 to 22, surveying 2,464 American adults in English and Spanish, through random sampling. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, ABC News reported.

According to the poll, only 39 percent of respondents approve of Trump's performance in office, down six percentage points since Feb this year. Trump's first-term 100-day approval record, previously the lowest at 42 percent in 2017, has now been surpassed. Additionally, 55 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump's performance, setting a new worst record among U.S. presidents, over the past eight decades.

The poll further indicates that Trump's major policies are largely opposed by the Americans:

– 64 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump's approach to imposing tariffs on imports, and 71 percent believe his tariff policies will exacerbate inflation;

– 73 percent believe the U.S. economic situation is poor, 53 percent think the economy has worsened since Trump took office, and 72 percent are concerned that his economic policies may trigger a recession in the short term;

– 62 percent believe the Trump administration does not respect the rule of law, 65 percent think the administration has sought to circumvent federal court rulings, and 64 percent criticiSe the overexpansion of presidential powers;

– 60 percent of respondents say Trump has strayed from the concerns of the majority of Americans, and 58 percent are worried that he is excessively weakening the functions of the federal government.

Additionally, the poll shows that 30 percent of respondents express distrust towardS both the Republican and Democratic parties.– NNN-XINHUA