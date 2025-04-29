Three Women Killed In A Week As Violence Against Women Surges In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The wave of violence against women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shows no sign of abating. According to police reports, three women were murdered across the province over the past week-two in Peshawar and one in Mardan.

Among the victims was Tauseef Bibi, a police constable posted in Charsadda. She had recently returned to her parental home in Peshawar due to a marital dispute, and her case was under litigation. On April 26, while returning from her husband's house in Charsadda-where she had gone with a court-appointed bailiff to retrieve her belongings-she was fatally shot in Peshawar. Her brother has lodged an FIR against her husband.

In a separate incident on April 25, a popular TikToker named Jannat Bibi was shot dead on Dalazak Road, Peshawar. According to the FIR registered at Faqirabad Police Station, Jannat was on her way to shop with her sister, Chahat Bibi, when she was attacked. Police have identified the suspect as Abdullah, who allegedly killed her for rejecting his proposal.

Earlier in the week, on April 23, a man in the Hathyān area of Mardan reportedly shot and killed his wife following a domestic dispute.

Saima Munir, a representative of a women's rights organization, pointed to poverty, unemployment, inflation, and drug abuse as primary drivers behind the rise in violence against women. She emphasized that in many cases, domestic abuse escalates to murder. Munir stressed that strict enforcement of existing domestic violence laws is essential to reducing such incidents.

Grim Data for 2024

According to a recent report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), 32,617 cases of gender-based violence were reported across Pakistan in 2024. These included 5,339 rape cases, 24,439 abductions, 2,238 incidents of domestic violence, and 547 so-called 'honour killings'.

Despite these staggering figures, conviction rates remain shockingly low. The national conviction rate for rape and honour killings stands at just 0.5%, for abductions at 0.1%, and for domestic violence at 1.3%.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, 3,397 cases were reported. These included 134 honour killings, of which only 2 resulted in convictions. Out of 258 reported rape cases, only 1 ended in conviction. Among 943 abduction cases, just 1 suspect was convicted, while none of the 446 domestic violence cases led to a punishment.

"Women's Voices Are Silenced"

Zeb-un-Nisa, a social worker and elected member of Tehsil Chamtar in Mardan, said that women not only face physical abuse but also psychological trauma. She stressed the need for greater awareness of the domestic violence laws among women.

Legal Framework and Challenges

According to Zainab Iftikhar, a lawyer at the Peshawar High Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced a domestic violence law in 2021 to address such issues. She noted that many domestic disputes stem from men's unemployment, which causes financial stress and often escalates into abuse.

Under the law, proven domestic violence can result in up to five years in prison and a fine of up to Rs. 300,000. The law also mandates that domestic violence cases be resolved within two months.

In a recent precedent, the Lahore High Court ruled that women who seek divorce (khula) are entitled to their haq mehr (dower), asserting it as a form of financial security-especially if the husband's abusive behavior compelled the divorce.

Legal experts and women's rights groups agree that the only way to curb violence against women is through proper enforcement of laws, better awareness, improved investigation systems, and, critically, a change in societal attitudes.