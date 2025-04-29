Death Toll Rises To Nine As Aman Committee Commander Succumbs To Injuries In Wana Suicide Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The death toll from Monday's devastating suicide bombing at the Aman Committee office in Wana Bazaar, South Waziristan Lower, has climbed toafter a critically injured local commander succumbed to his wounds, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Commander Saif-ur-Rehman, the head of the Aman Committee and the apparent target of the attack, died at the hospital where he was being treated for severe injuries sustained in the blast. He was reportedly presiding over an important jirga when the explosion occurred.

The powerful suicide bombing, which left more than 16 people injured, struck the Aman Committee office during the meeting, causing chaos and destruction in the busy marketplace area.

Among the wounded was the commander of the Shakai Tehsil Aman Committee, Commander Tehsil.

Following the explosion, local volunteers and security personnel quickly responded to the scene, launching rescue efforts to evacuate the injured. Victims were transported to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana for emergency treatment.

Security forces sealed off the blast site and initiated a thorough search operation. Despite the severity of the attack, no group has claimed responsibility so far.

The killing of Commander Saif-ur-Rehman marks a significant blow to local peace efforts in the volatile region, where Aman Committees have often played a controversial but central role in maintaining law and order through tribal consensus and militia support.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the suicide attack, which has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in South Waziristan.