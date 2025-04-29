403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders Kick Off 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chang International Circuit, Buriram (Thailand), 28 April 2025: The riders of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team took on the challenge of Round 1 of the 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, held at the legendary Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand. Today marked the conclusion of Round 1, bringing an intense and action-packed weekend to a close.
The Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves, completed today's race with determination and consistency in the fiercely competitive Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Kavin Quintal, the 19-year-old rider started the 10-lap race from the 23rd grid position for race 1. He finished at 19th position with a total time of 19:06.659. In race 2, he fought back stronger and despite the tough competition, Kavin showed resilience and strategic race craft, managing to maintain his position. He finished at 13th position after a hard-fought race today, crossing the chequered flag with a total time of 19:07.972 and his fastest lap was recorded at 1:53.676.
Meanwhile, Johann Reeves started from 29th on the grid in his debut season at the ARRC. In race 1, he put an intense fight, maintaining consistent lap times and gaining valuable experience on the demanding circuit. Johann finished at 15th position in the race 1 with a total time of 19:05.726. In race 2, Reeves held his ground and finished the race at 18th place with a total time of 19:11.232 and his fastest lap was 1:53.861.
Kavin earned 3 points in race 2 while Johann bagged 1 point in race 1, bringing their cumulative team total to 4 points for this season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said“Today's race at Chang Circuit was tough right from the start. The technical layout demanded full concentration. I knew it wouldn't be easy. I managed to fight my way up to 13th. While there's still a lot to learn, I am proud of the progress. This wraps up Round 1, and I am more motivated than ever to come back stronger for the next one.
Johann Reeves added,“Today's race at Chang Circuit was a real test. Starting 29th, I gave it everything and finished at 19th. I am glad to garner some points for the team in the race 1. The competition is tough and the track unforgiving, but there's a lot to take forward. Round 1 is done and I am feeling motivated and ready to push even harder in the next one”
About 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC): The 28th edition of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is Asia's most competitive motorcycle road racing championship, held since 1996. The 2025 season has six rounds beginning with the official test and season opener at the Chang International Circuit (Thailand) from 25- 27 April 2025. The second round will take place in Malaysia from 30th May to 1st June 2025, followed by Japan (Round 3) in July and Indonesia (Round 4) in August. While the venue and timeline for Round 5 is yet to be announced, the season finale will be held in December in at Chang International Circuit in Thailand.
The Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Johann Reeves, completed today's race with determination and consistency in the fiercely competitive Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Kavin Quintal, the 19-year-old rider started the 10-lap race from the 23rd grid position for race 1. He finished at 19th position with a total time of 19:06.659. In race 2, he fought back stronger and despite the tough competition, Kavin showed resilience and strategic race craft, managing to maintain his position. He finished at 13th position after a hard-fought race today, crossing the chequered flag with a total time of 19:07.972 and his fastest lap was recorded at 1:53.676.
Meanwhile, Johann Reeves started from 29th on the grid in his debut season at the ARRC. In race 1, he put an intense fight, maintaining consistent lap times and gaining valuable experience on the demanding circuit. Johann finished at 15th position in the race 1 with a total time of 19:05.726. In race 2, Reeves held his ground and finished the race at 18th place with a total time of 19:11.232 and his fastest lap was 1:53.861.
Kavin earned 3 points in race 2 while Johann bagged 1 point in race 1, bringing their cumulative team total to 4 points for this season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.
Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said“Today's race at Chang Circuit was tough right from the start. The technical layout demanded full concentration. I knew it wouldn't be easy. I managed to fight my way up to 13th. While there's still a lot to learn, I am proud of the progress. This wraps up Round 1, and I am more motivated than ever to come back stronger for the next one.
Johann Reeves added,“Today's race at Chang Circuit was a real test. Starting 29th, I gave it everything and finished at 19th. I am glad to garner some points for the team in the race 1. The competition is tough and the track unforgiving, but there's a lot to take forward. Round 1 is done and I am feeling motivated and ready to push even harder in the next one”
About 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC): The 28th edition of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is Asia's most competitive motorcycle road racing championship, held since 1996. The 2025 season has six rounds beginning with the official test and season opener at the Chang International Circuit (Thailand) from 25- 27 April 2025. The second round will take place in Malaysia from 30th May to 1st June 2025, followed by Japan (Round 3) in July and Indonesia (Round 4) in August. While the venue and timeline for Round 5 is yet to be announced, the season finale will be held in December in at Chang International Circuit in Thailand.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment