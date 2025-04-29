Resolutions Of The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Kauno Energija

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija has been held on April 28, 2025. 4 shareholders owning 42,089,511 ordinary registered shares of the Company that amounts to 98.34 % of all votes, took part in it. The following resolutions were made at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

1. Approval of Consolidated and Company's audited Financial Statements of the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report of the year 2024 and Conclusion of independent auditor.

The resolution is o approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company's Financial Statements of the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report and Conclusion of independent auditor (included).

2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2024.

The resolution is to allocate the profit (loss) of AB 'Kauno energija' for 2024 in accordance with the draft profit (loss) allocation option 2.

3. Selecting the audit firm and setting the terms of payment for audit services.

The resolution is to approve the appointment of the audit firm and the terms of remuneration for audit services.





Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 698 15118

Attachments



abkaunoenergija-2024-12-31-en

Kauno Energija Independent auditor's report 2024 2024 Allocation of profit (Option 2)