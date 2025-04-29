Dividend Payment Ex-Date Of AB Kauno Energija
AB Kauno Energija (trading code KNR1L, ISIN code LT0000123010) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 13 May 2025 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 12 May 2025. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2024.
