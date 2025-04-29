Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Audited Annual Information Of AB Kauno Energija For The Year 2024


2025-04-29 12:31:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We hereby provide Consolidated and Company's financial statements of AB Kauno Energija (company code 235014830) for the year 2024, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited for use in European Union, herewith Consolidated Annual Report and Conclusion of Independent Auditor, approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Above mentioned documents also can be found on Company's website .

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of the Economic Department, tel. +370 698 15118

Attachments

  • abkaunoenergija-2024-12-31-en
  • Kauno Energija Independent auditor's report 2024

