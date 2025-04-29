New Alzheimer's Association Report: Americans Want Early Diagnosis, Treatment And Are Open To Risk-Taking To Slow Disease Progression

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new survey findings are included in an accompanying special report, American Perspectives on Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease in the Era of Treatment. The nationwide survey of more than 1,700 Americans aged 45 and older examined awareness and attitudes about Alzheimer's disease, early detection and diagnosis, tests used to help diagnose Alzheimer's, and treatments that can slow progression of the disease.

"Our survey finds that people want to know if they have Alzheimer's, and they want to know before it impacts their daily life. They want a simple test so they can access care earlier, including treatments that can slow the progression of the disease," said Elizabeth Edgerly, Ph.D., senior director, Community Programs and Services, Alzheimer's Association. "Their interest in early diagnosis and treatment highlights how important it is that we keep advancing toward diagnostic testing that is simple to administer and widely available. We also heard loud and clear that Americans want disease-modifying treatments that can make a real difference after an Alzheimer's diagnosis."

The survey found that:

Americans want to know if they have Alzheimer's disease and want early access to testing.



79% would want to know if they had Alzheimer's disease before having symptoms, or before symptoms interfere with daily activities.

91% said they would want to take a simple test - such as a blood biomarker test - if it were available, although very few are familiar with these tests. Access to early treatment and care is the main reason cited for wanting a simple test. 80% said they would ask to be tested rather than wait for their doctor to suggest testing.

Americans want medication to slow the progression of the disease and would accept some risk.



92% would probably or definitely want to take a medication that could slow the progression of the disease following an Alzheimer's diagnosis. 58% said they would accept moderate to very high levels of risk with taking medication to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease in the early stages.

Americans are interested in helping advance science by participating in research.



If diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, 83% would be willing to participate in a clinical trial for treatment to help slow or cure the disease. 48% cited the ability to participate in clinical trials as a reason for wanting Alzheimer's testing.

Americans are optimistic about new treatments to slow or prevent Alzheimer's disease.



81% believe that new treatments to stop the progression of Alzheimer's will emerge in the next decade. 66% believe that new treatments to prevent the disease will be available soon.

Americans are concerned about Alzheimer's testing and how it could affect future care.



44% worry that insurance will not cover future care and treatment following testing.

41% are concerned about test accuracy. Other concerns include the cost of testing, and losing confidence in abilities or not being allowed to do certain activities (such as driving).

"As someone who has benefitted from early diagnosis and treatment, I encourage others who are worried about their cognition to be proactive in addressing their concerns," said Darlene Bradley, a member of the Alzheimer's Association Early-Stage Advisory Group. "The survey underscores what many of us living with Alzheimer's believe - we want every opportunity to fight this disease and live the best life we can for as long as we can. I am living proof that there is life after an Alzheimer's diagnosis."

Additionally, the Alzheimer's Association 2025 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report found that the prevalence and cost of Alzheimer's disease are rising. Among the findings:



7.2 million people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease.

Total annual costs of caring for people living with Alzheimer's and other dementias (excluding unpaid care) is projected to be $384 billion in 2025.

Additionally, nearly 12 million family members and friends provide 19.2 billion hours of unpaid care, valued at an additional $413 billion. Deaths due to Alzheimer's disease more than doubled between 2000 and 2022.

"Our survey makes it clear - most Americans want to take action if they experience cognitive problems," said Edgerly. "With the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's, it's more important than ever that researchers, clinicians, health systems, public health officials and other stakeholders work together to ensure all Americans have access to timely and appropriate Alzheimer's diagnosis, care and treatment."

The report highlights several key efforts needed to improve early detection, diagnosis and treatment in the current environment, including:



Supporting research to validate and advance biomarker testing so it can be used widely in clinical settings to detect and diagnose Alzheimer's disease at the earliest stages.

Creating clinical practice guidelines to keep pace with rapidly evolving science. The Alzheimer's Association is preparing guidelines on blood-based biomarker tests (anticipated in 2025), cognitive assessment tools (anticipated in 2025), and clinical implementation of staging criteria and treatment (anticipated in 2026).

Improving physician-patient conversations about testing, diagnosis and treatment so patients and their caregivers better understand the meaning of test results and the risks and benefits of new treatments. Physicians should have access to training to deliver information in a way that is easy for patients to understand.

Addressing ethical concerns of early detection by making sure patients understand that tests only measure potential risk and that a formal diagnosis involves cognitive testing and other assessments, including the health professional's clinical judgment. Counseling patients in advance and making sure that test results are shared by a physician who provides context can help avoid misinterpretation or undue emotional distress.

Advocating for laws and policies that require insurance coverage of tests , which will speed up diagnosis and provide faster access to treatments that slow disease progression and support better care planning. Fostering public health efforts to educate health care providers and the public about the latest research and best practices for risk reduction, diagnosis, treatment and safe, high-quality care.

Get the executive summary with additional data and statistics from the report . Full text of the Alzheimer's Association 2025 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report, including the accompanying special report, American Perspectives on Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease in the Era of Treatment, can be viewed at alz/facts . The report will also appear in the May 2025 issue of Alzheimer's & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

About 2025 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures

The Alzheimer's Association 2025 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report is a comprehensive compilation of national statistics and information on Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The report conveys the impact of Alzheimer's on individuals, families, government and the nation's health care system. Since its 2007 inaugural release, the report has become the preeminent source covering the broad spectrum of Alzheimer's issues. The Facts and Figures report is an official publication of the Alzheimer's Association. The report is published annually in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

About the Surveys

A full breakdown of survey methodology used to inform the 2025 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report and accompanying special report, American Perspectives on Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease in the Era of Treatment, can be found on p. 104 of the report.

About the Alzheimer's Association

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz or call 800.272.3900.

