Tripadvisor Reveals 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best Of The Best Hotels Winners, Unveiling The World's Most Unforgettable Stays

New for 2025 – Tripadvisor Shares One-of-a-Kind Hotels Showcasing the Most Unique Properties

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, the world's leading travel platform, revealed the winners of its annual Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels, spotlighting this year's top-rated hotels worldwide as identified through Tripadvisor reviews. Claiming the title of the No. 1 Top Hotel in the world is Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya in Mexico, which also secured the world No. 1 spot in the All-Inclusive and Treat Yourself categories.

The 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels are part of Tripadvisor's larger Travelers' Choice Awards umbrella, shining a light on travelers' favorite experiences around the world. The awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024. Winners are among the top one percent of the 1.6 million hotel listings on Tripadvisor.

"Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Hotels captures the opinions of millions of travelers worldwide and offers trusted guidance for travelers to plan their best stays. Known for their outstanding hospitality, premium amenities and prime locations, Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Hotels stand out as top choices in their respective destinations and across the globe," said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. "When I travel, I care about two things when it comes to booking my hotel – a convenient location and a space that feels like a home away from home. A distinction like Travelers' Choice gives users the insights they need to make those informed decisions when choosing a hotel."

This year, Tripadvisor announced an exciting new subcategory showcasing the most unique hotels across the globe through the One-of-a-Kind list. Taking the award for the No. 1 One-of-a-Kind Hotel, Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India, is where royalty meets fairy tale, with breathtaking panoramas of the serene water, rolling hills, and views of the splendid city of Udaipur.

"This year's winners tell us what travelers are looking for – comprehensive amenities, elegance, and attention to detail," said Dalton. That's why Travelers' Choice is such a helpful tool. It takes the guesswork out of finding those hidden gems tailored to your needs."

Top Hotels in the World

1. Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya – Akumal, Mexico

Akumal, meaning "Place of the Turtle" in Mayan, lives up to its name. Snorkelers often find themselves gliding beside these gentle creatures. The crystal-clear waters are teeming with vibrant coral and colorful fish, making it a snorkeler's dream. Just an hour south of Cancun, this laid-back coastal town feels like its own world. Reviewers compliment the beachfront views and exceptional amenities of this hotel.

Local experiences:



Aktun Chen : A scenic rainforest park with an underground river for swimming, a zipline, and cave exploration that's ideal for both nature explorers and thrill-seekers. Yal-ku Lagoon : Visitors can find multicolored fish and sea turtles while snorkeling in this natural sanctuary. The water is shallow and life jackets are provided, so it's a great adventure, even for families with kids.

The rest of the World's Top 10 Hotels:

2. Grandvrio Ocean Resort Danan – Dien Ban, Vietnam

3. Gokulam Grand Turtle on the Beach – Kovalam, India

4. Romance Istanbul Hotel – Istanbul, Türkiye

5. Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba – Eagle Beach, Aruba, Caribbean

6. St. Ermin's Hotel, Autograph Collection – London, England

7. Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana – Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, Caribbean

8. French Quarter Inn – Charleston, North Carolina, USA

9. Chandys Windy Wood – Chithirapuram, India

10. Siyam World Maldives – Dhigurah, Maldives

Top Hotels in the U.S.

1. French Quarter Inn – Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston delivers small-town charm in spades, from the shady courtyards and old Victorian homes to the horse-drawn carriages and six gorgeous beaches. While the classic southern backdrop is a huge draw, the city has plenty of big city attractions from historic sites to art galleries, and a dynamic, ever-evolving food scene. The French Quarter Inn is a fan favorite for its personal touches, including cookies & milk before bed.

Local experiences:



Historic Charleston Guided Sightseeing Walking Tour : Without a guided tour, travelers are likely to miss all the tales from Charleston's rich 400-year history that make this city one of the top destinations in the United States and this guided tour brings the "Holy City" to life. Charleston Walking Food Tour With Secret Food Tours: Travelers can explore the flavors of true Charleston cuisine with a local guide highlighting the absolute best spots to enjoy these classic Southern dishes. The tour includes local delicacies like classic Carolina-style BBQ, historic She-Crab soup, and famous fried green tomatoes.

The rest of the Top 10 Hotels in the U.S.:

2. FivePine Lodge and Spa – Sisters, Oregon

3. Atticus Hotel – McMinnville, Oregon

4. Hotel Drisco Pacific Height – San Francisco, California

5. Luma Hotel Time Square – New York City, New York

6. The Godfrey Hotel Boston – Boston, Massachusetts

7. Hotel Emma – San Antonio, Texas

8. The Evelyn Hotel – New York City, New York

9. Oxford Hotel Bend – Bend, Oregon

10. The Wallace – New York City, New York

Introducing One-of-a-Kind Hotels

Tripadvisor introduced a new award subcategory this year which highlights the most unique, One-of-a-Kind hotels across the globe.

1. Taj Lake Palace – Udaipur, India

Udaipur is known as the Venice of the East, boasting several sparkling lakes against a backdrop of the Aravail hills. Famous palaces include the magical Lake Palace and the massive City Palace on Pichola's east bank, featuring epic courtyards and stunning paintings. Travelers describe the hotel as a "once in a lifetime experience," making it a favorite among Tripadvisor users looking for a unique stay.

Local experiences:



Kumbhalgarh & Ranakpur Day Trip from Udaipur : Travelers can explore the impressive Fort and Ranakpur Temple on a private tour with hotel pickup. They'll learn more about the dynasties that ruled Rajasthan at the enormous fort and the Jain religion at the intricate temple. Traditional miniature painting class at Pacific Art : Visitors will learn the art of traditional Rajasthani miniature painting with this private lesson, led by an art teacher. They'll discover the techniques necessary to create fine pieces of artwork, generally painted using tiny brushes made from a single hair.

The rest of the Top 10 One-of-a-Kind Hotels:

2. Ashford Castle – Cong, Ireland

3. Bambu Indah Resort – Ubud, Indonesia

4. Fingal Hotel – Edinburgh, United Kingdom

5. Giraffe Manor – Nairobi, Kenya

6. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort – Chiang Saen, Thailand

7. Nayara Bocas Del Toro - All Inclusive – Tierra Oscura, Panama

8. Valley Views Glamping – Kurow, New Zealand

9. Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita – Matera, Italy

10. Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve – Breede River DC, South Africa

Best of the Rest

In addition to this year's new awards categories, Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels also highlights the best All-Inclusive, Family-Friendly, B&Bs & Inns, Small & Boutique, Luxury and Pet-Friendly hotels around the world.

Tripadvisor is proud to continue the Pet-Friendly hotel subcategory in partnership with CESAR® Canine Cuisine, part of the Mars, Incorporated family of brands. The partnership is helping to make the world a more dog-friendly place, one hotel at a time. The top pet-friendly hotel in the world is Hotel Moments Budapest in Budapest, located in the heart of the city where the best parks and attractions are just a few steps away. The hotel location is extremely walkable, making it an ideal location for furry friends.

"When most pets are considered family these days, it's natural to want to take them with you wherever you go," said Natalia Ball, Global Chief Growth Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition. "A year into our partnership with Tripadvisor, it's exciting to see more and more hotels open their doors to pets and their parents, creating a world where traveling with our furry companions is as fun, accessible and inclusive as possible."

Methodology

The 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Hotels were determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between January 1 and December 31, 2024, as well as an additional editorial process.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use Tripadvisor's website and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than a billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Tripadvisor LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ). The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, April 2025

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

