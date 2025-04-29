Semarchy Strengthens Leadership Team To Support Accelerated Growth And Expansion

Craig Gravina, CTO at Semarchy.

Corey Jewell, CFO at Semarchy

Fran Wilson, CMO at Semarchy

C-Suite veterans bring proven expertise in technology, finance and global marketing to drive innovation, scale operations, and elevate global brand presence

- Ben Werth, CEO at SemarchyPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Semarchy , a leader in master data management (MDM), data intelligence and data integration, has expanded its executive team with three key appointments. Craig Gravina joins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Corey Jewell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Fran Wilson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These appointments mark a significant step forward as Semarchy accelerates its growth strategy and strengthens its position as a trusted partner for businesses implementing data solutions with Semarchy's data platform.As organizations increasingly adopt AI-driven technologies to scale operations and drive innovation, access to high-quality, governed data has become more critical than ever. By strengthening its leadership team, Semarchy reinforces its commitment to advancing data quality, precision and governance - key pillars in maximizing AI's potential.Ben Werth, CEO at Semarchy, welcomed the new executive appointments: "Craig, Corey, and Fran bring deep expertise to Semarchy's leadership team. Their combined experience will help us accelerate growth and innovation to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers, as well as the evolving demands of the data and AI landscape. These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to generating value for our customers, continuing to build our partner ecosystem, and scaling our business to its full potential.”Craig Gravina, Semarchy's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in product strategy, engineering, and AI-driven innovation. He has led the development of transformative platforms across healthcare, clinical research, and enterprise software, with a focus on combining large-scale data ecosystems with AI, machine learning, and agentic automation to solve complex problems and accelerate innovation.Corey Jewell, an experienced CFO, joins Semarchy with a background in SaaS, software, and technology services. He previously held leadership roles at Shoot Proof and Cloud Inventory, where he supported the business through managed accounting and a strong focus on data and analytics. Corey brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and will play a key role in supporting and driving potential future M&A initiatives.Fran Wilson, Semarchy's new CMO, brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS marketing, with expertise in demand generation and brand building. Her tenure at Red Hat, where she led multiple marketing functions during the company's growth from $400 million to more than $4 billion in revenue, brings a proven track record of success in elevating brand presence and rapidly accelerating revenue.These appointments underscore Semarchy's ongoing investment in leadership, innovation, and customer success at a time when businesses increasingly depend on reliable data management solutions to support AI-driven transformation.-ENDS-About SemarchySemarchy is a recognized leader in providing master data management, intelligence and integration solutions with the Semarchy Data Platform. Semarchy helps global enterprises transform their most valuable asset - data - into usable insights for smarter decisions, faster growth, and tangible outcomes. With a unified data platform and proven customer results, we make trusting, moving, and using data simple.Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India.For more information, visit .

