Filmmaker Ashok Tyagi Honored For Completing 50 Episodes Of“Cinemaya” On MSTV OTT


2025-04-29 12:08:15
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, March 30, 2025 - The AAFT School of Cinema celebrated a significant milestone as veteran filmmaker and Industry Dean, Mr. Ashok Tyagi, was honored for successfully completing 50 episodes of the acclaimed television series Cinemaya on the MSTV OTT Channel, a digital platform powered by AAFT.

The event took place at the AAFT School of Cinema in the presence of faculty, students, and special guests. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, congratulated Mr. Tyagi on this creative achievement.“This is a proud moment for all of us at AAFT. Cinemaya has not only informed but also inspired countless students and cinema lovers. Ashok Tyagi's contribution to Indian cinema and education is truly commendable,” said Dr. Marwah.

Cinemaya is a unique TV series that dives deep into the world of Bollywood, covering its behind-the-scenes workings, thought processes, cultural influence, historical milestones, and industry insights. Speaking at the event, Mr. Tyagi shared,“This series is a tribute to the vibrant and evolving story of Indian cinema. I'm grateful to AAFT and MSTV for supporting this vision.”

The event concluded with a special screening of Feature Film“Fire of Love RED” and an interactive Q&A session.

