Aprecomm Upends The CX Industry With Appointment Of Philippe Alcaras To Its Advisory Board

"Aprecomm has already secured over 20% of the Indian fixed broadband market and is supplying close to 50 service providers with its customer experience optimization software," said Philippe Alcaras, Aprecomm's latest advisor. "With the penetration of managed WiFi estimated at only 15-30% globally, Aprecomm has a huge opportunity to disrupt the market with its AI data-driven approach and fast speed to market-I'm excited to join Pramod and his Team and support this high-growth phase."

Among several key focus areas, Philippe will bring extensive experience to help guide the company's positioning and narrative for investor outreach and fundraising initiatives, support engagement with strategic customers and partnerships, ⁠and provide ongoing input and feedback on corporate governance, product strategy, and roadmap development.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Philippe, who will provide his expertise and advice to the Company during our next growth phase," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO, Aprecomm. "Philippe's knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to disrupt the industry, helping service providers harness AI's power to serve their subscribers better, bringing joy to online experiences while achieving significant operational savings through our intuitive and self-healing approach to network management."

Serving both residential and business subscribers, Aprecomm's CX suite helps broadband service providers (BSPs) transform their connectivity approaches. By utilizing sophisticated artificial intelligence, including a unique quality of experience algorithm, Aprecomm is paving the way for intuitive zero-touch networks. Aprecomm adopts a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to managed WiFi, adjusting the network to accommodate the unique needs of each user and the application they are using. Aprecomm's advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to real-time data, enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance. Its CX suite is field-proven [2] for enhancing subscriber satisfaction and reducing operational costs.

About Philippe Alcaras

Based in Dubai (UAE), Philippe Alcaras holds non-executive positions as Chairman of OnRobot (Odense, Denmark), Chair of the Advisory Board at Vianeos (Paris, Dubai), and Board Member at S3 Connected Health (Dublin). From 2012 to 2022, Philippe was the CEO of Airties, leading the company to become a global leader in home network WiFi performance. He also served as the General Manager of Philips Home Networks, CEO of Nagra France, and General Manager of Digital TV Devices at Vantiva. Philippe graduated with an MBA from KEDGE (Marseille) and is certified as an INSEAD International Director.

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

Press contact:

