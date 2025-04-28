UAE: Female Students Face More Sports-Related Injuries, Say Doctors

Female students experience more sports-related injuries, say doctors in the UAE, adding that their distinct anatomy and hormonal differences make women more vulnerable to certain injuries.

While injuries can occur at any age and to anybody, the highest risk is seen among those aged 12 to 17.

This, doctors emphasised, highlights the importance of implementing injury prevention strategies within school sports programmes.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Jena Kiwan sustained an ankle injury during a Physical Education (PE) class in school.“I slipped while attempting to catch a pass during a PE class while participating in a basketball activity at school. This fall led to a significant ankle injury. School authorities responded swiftly, informing my parents and ensuring that I receive immediate medical attention,” she said.

The Egyptian expat added,“Following an orthopaedic evaluation, the injury was confirmed to be an ankle fracture. My doctor recommended immobilisation with a cast and a recovery period of six to eight weeks. In addition, a rehabilitation plan involving ten physiotherapy sessions has been prescribed to support post-cast recovery.”

Jena's treating doctor emphasised the importance of reviewing safety measures and injury prevention strategies in school sports programmes.

“This is particularly important for female students as they appear to be at a higher risk of such incidents.”

What are the most common injuries ?

Dr Kiran Sasi, specialist Hand Surgeon with Prime Hospital, said,“The most common injuries seen associated with basketball in children are ankle strain/sprain, finger strain/sprain, finger fracture, knee strain/sprain and head concussion.”

“Basketball injuries happen more to girls than boys due to difference in muscles. Those with knock-knees tend to be more prone for knee and ankle injuries,” he added.

Healthcare professionals pointed out that children between the ages of 5 and 15 are at risk of fractures with direct trauma by the ball or teammate. They are also prone to develop pain and inflammation around the growth centers of bones due to overuse with exercise.

This is referred to as osteochondrosis and usually resolves spontaneously after age 15.

Dr Sherif Ahmed Ban, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, said,“Children who display laxity of ligaments, a hereditary trait, are more likely to get an injury than other team players. We always instruct these children to focus on muscle-strengthening activities to avoid injury. Other children who may suffer from Vitamin D deficiency could be more prone to bone fractures. It is essential to check blood levels of vitamin D routinely and use supplements accordingly if necessary.”

“I would like to encourage all children to stay healthy and active and be routinely involved in sports. Bone health is like a bank account; the more you invest in it at a young age, the healthier you will be as an adult,” he added.

Notably, some schools in Dubai have appointed a strength and conditioning coach to help students prepare their bodies for active sports training.

Mike Lowery, Director of Sport, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, said,

“We believe that prevention is better than cure. To that end, we employ a full-time strength and conditioning coach and all children in our active school (Years 7-9) receive a physical conditioning that prepares them for the stresses their bodies will face while playing sport. This ensures that age-related and growth-related injuries are prevented via interventions within the school curriculum.

“We also teach recovery as part of our individual athlete programme for our national- and international-level athletes. Bespoke warmup routines, stretching, and liaison with our external partners – for physiotherapy, for example – ensure that we are all working together to offer students everything they need to excel.”

Gendered approach

To complement this approach, the school has recently installed two professional cold-water recovery units from its sponsors, the 'Kula Recovery Zone' (the brand offers innovative ice baths and cold-water therapy solutions).

“Students have access to this free of charge. We also hold seminars on foam rolling, sleep, and post-exercise nutrition to ensure students' bodies are ready for sport. Additionally, this issue is gendered as boys and girls have differing needs. With girls achieving physical maturity before boys, their bodies need specific requirements.”

The school's strength and conditioning plans are therefore both gender- and age-specific, ensuring all children receive what is right for them at the correct developmental age.“Our nutrition plans are also differentiated by sport and gender, because, again, girls have differing requirements due to physiological changes during adolescence and the required micro-nutrients need to be factored in,” added Lowery.

Highlighting their vision. Nav Iqbal, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, said,“It is not just about training elite student-athletes – it's about sustaining them. With cutting-edge equipment and our groundbreaking Recovery Lab, we support peak performance while actively reducing injury risks.”