International Conference On AI Kicks Off In Jordan
Amman: The international conference on Artificial Intelligence (IA) methods and applications kicked off Monday at Petra University in Jordan.
Researchers from 43 countries are participating.
The three-day conference features scientific sessions and specialized workshops that review the most prominent future trends in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity issues, big data analysis, and applications in healthcare, education, and energy.
The organizers explained that 221 scientific papers by researchers from academic institutions in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas were submitted to the conference, addressing topics such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis, intelligent systems, and modern technological innovations.
