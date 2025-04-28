Salman Khan Shares Poolside Pictures After Pushing His Upcoming Show

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in the film, 'Sikandar', has shared pictures of himself taking a swim.

On Monday, the superstar took to his Instagram, and shared three pictures in which he can be seen in a pool and posing for the camera with a bare upper body.

The actor wrote in the caption,“Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye............. Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani”.

The lines written in the caption are actually from the song 'Eello Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye' from 'Andaz Apna Apna', which was re-released recently.

This comes after the actor pushed his upcoming show, 'Bollywood Big One show' in light of the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing the creative on his social media, the actor wrote,“In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London”.

He added,“While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly”.

The show also stars Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Sunil Grover.

Earlier, the actor had condemned the attack in Pahalgam, which happened last week, and claimed 27 lives including a local.

He wrote on his X, formerly Twitter,“Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equal to killing the entire universe)”.

The terrorist outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) had earlier claimed the responsibility for the attack. TRF is an off-shoot of the Pakistan based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and came into existence following the historic abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, which granted a special status to the Indian state, which is now a union territory.

However, TRF later back-tracked, and claimed that their website was subjected to cyber attack, and a message in their name, after the cyber attack, was posted on their website.

The attack has triggered conversations about the growing presence of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir valley. The National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation, and is probing the attack from all angles.

Meanwhile, the attack has strained the relationships between India, and its notorious neighbour, Pakistan. India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, and later released the water of Jhelum river, which triggered floods in Pakistan, which has a long history of sponsoring terrorism in the valley along with training the Taliban in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region during the USSR's advancement in Afghanistan.