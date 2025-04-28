JAF Thwarts Infiltration, Drone Smuggling Attempts

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone said on Monday that it had thwarted an infiltration and drug smuggling attempt from Syrian territory into the Kingdom.

A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)–Arab Army said that Border Guard Forces in the Eastern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), monitored a group of smugglers attempting to illegally cross into Jordanian territory.

Rapid response patrols were deployed, and the rules of engagement were applied, resulting in injuries among several smugglers, while others fled back into Syrian territory, the source said.

"An intensive search of the area led to the discovery and seizure of large quantities of narcotics, which were handed over to the relevant authorities."

Also on Monday, the Southern Military Zone on Sunday said it had intercepted a drone attempting to smuggle narcotics across Jordan's western border.

The military source said that Border Guard Forces, in cooperation with security agencies and AND, detected, tracked, and shot down the drone inside Jordanian territory. The seized materials were turned over to the relevant authorities.

The JAF also reaffirmed its commitment to employing all necessary measures to prevent any form of infiltration or smuggling, emphasising the army's ongoing efforts to safeguard Jordan's security and stability.