Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interior Minister, Bahraini Counterpart Talk Cooperation

2025-04-28 10:50:15
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Interior Minister Mazen Farraya on Monday received his Bahraini counterpart Sheikh Gen. Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed aspects of cooperation in security and policing fields, stressing the“deep-rooted” relations between the two kingdoms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sheikh Rashid expressed his country's full support of Jordan, lauding measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its national security and reiterating Bahrain's support of Jordan "in all circumstances."

The Bahraini minister was welcomed by Farraya and a number of officials on arrival in Amman earlier on Monday.

