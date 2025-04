GE Aerospace ⬆️ Buy

– GE Aerospace broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 205.00

GE Aerospace recently broke the resistance area between the round resistance levels 200.00, 193.60 and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from March.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3 from the start of April.

GE Aerospace can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 205.00 (former top of wave b from the end of March).