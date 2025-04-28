Girard Media LLC Expands Growth Solutions With New PR, Advertising, And Media Services To Enhance Brand Visibility And Strategic Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Petersburg, FL, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Media LLC, a leading name in full-service brand strategy and digital transformation, today unveiled a major expansion of its service offerings, designed to help businesses achieve deeper market penetration and measurable growth. With this latest rollout, Girard Media introduces a robust lineup of PR, advertising, and media tools that form part of its comprehensive ecosystem for modern strategic marketing.





Girard Media PR

In a digital-first world where visibility is currency, Girard Media's newly enhanced services aim to provide brands with the systems they need to scale sustainably. Since its founding in 2008, the agency has empowered over 500 companies across more than 20 industries, offering insight-driven growth strategies that combine technology with creativity.

“Our clients trust us to bring structure and clarity to their marketing efforts,” said Sevak Girard, CEO and Founder of Girard Media.“This expansion is about more than adding services-it's about giving businesses a platform to communicate effectively and get seen by the audiences that matter most.”

Introducing an Integrated Media and Marketing Stack

The expanded service suite addresses a growing demand for integrated marketing support and includes:



Premium Press Release Distribution: Professionally crafted and distributed press releases that boost credibility and online discoverability.

“As Seen On” Media Logo Packages: Verified media logos from platforms like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, and MarketWatch to enhance social proof.

TV Ads and Streaming Commercials: End-to-end video production and placement across television and streaming services for maximum reach.

AI-Optimized Google Ads Campaigns: Smart advertising powered by artificial intelligence to deliver better targeting, cost efficiency, and conversion potential. Real-Time Reporting Dashboards: Transparent and user-friendly analytics dashboards that make performance insights actionable.

These offerings are seamlessly integrated into Girard Media's existing framework of web design, lead generation, CRM development, SEO, and consulting services, creating a one-stop solution for clients seeking coherent and strategic growth.

Built for Businesses at Every Stage

Whether a business is just getting started or looking to expand its footprint, Girard Media's solutions are structured to adapt and grow alongside its clients. The agency's holistic model minimizes the need for fragmented vendor relationships and maximizes efficiency by unifying core functions under one roof.

For startups, the agency offers foundational branding and visibility tools. For established enterprises, its platform provides ongoing support with campaign management, audience engagement, and optimization strategies.

“Our approach is simple-build systems that grow with you,” added Girard.“We're helping businesses clarify their voice, expand their reach, and stay accountable to the metrics that matter.”

This client-centric approach has led to long-term partnerships and notable success stories across industries, including technology, finance, health services, legal, and retail.

Aligning Technology with Trust

What sets Girard Media apart is its emphasis on strategic alignment, ethical marketing, and quality content. In an era where many firms rely on gimmicks or short-term tactics, Girard Media remains grounded in journalistic integrity and data-driven execution. Each press release is written to meet stringent editorial standards and comply with major newswire distribution requirements, ensuring that businesses maintain credibility while reaching broader audiences.

Moreover, the company's TV ads and Google Ads campaigns are informed by continuous learning algorithms that adapt in real time-helping clients stay ahead of evolving digital trends.

No-Cost Growth Review Now Available

To mark the launch of its expanded offerings, Girard Media is offering a complimentary Free Growth Review-a no-obligation session designed to help companies assess their current brand visibility, digital footprint, and marketing alignment. This review identifies gaps, opportunities, and tailored solutions using Girard Media's proven frameworks.

Organizations can schedule their Free Growth Review session directly through the company's website:

This initiative aligns with the company's long-standing commitment to accessibility, transparency, and results without pressure. It provides businesses with valuable insights into how strategic PR and advertising efforts can contribute to sustainable growth.

About Girard Media LLC

Founded in 2008, Girard Media LLC is a full-service marketing and media agency headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. The firm specializes in building adaptive growth systems that integrate branding, design, digital advertising, and public relations. With a focus on strategic clarity, scalable systems, and ethical execution, Girard Media serves as a trusted partner to forward-thinking companies across the United States. Its services include press release distribution, TV ads, Google Ads, SEO, CRM development, and a broad range of content and consulting offerings.





Media Contact Company Name: Girard Media LLC Contact Person: Sevak Girard Email: ... Phone: 561-220-9125