ASG Brings Pan-African Vision To Cairo, Seeks Future Leaders

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The African School of Governance (ASG) has arrived in Cairo as part of its ambitious African tour to shape the continent's next generation of public leaders. Following a successful launch in Lagos earlier this year, ASG's visit to Egypt coincides with the Future of Digital Countries Summit 2025 (FDC Summit), running from April 28 to 30.

Led by Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and President of ASG, the delegation is engaging with young professionals, public officials, academics, and investors in an effort to recruit top talent for its innovative Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, which will begin in Kigali this September.

Redefining Public Leadership in Africa

Founded by Africans to meet Africa's unique governance challenges, ASG offers a distinct educational model that moves away from traditional imported frameworks. Its MPA program combines leadership training for African transformation, public governance, African history, international relations, and decision sciences.

“Africa cannot transform without a generation of enlightened public leaders capable of combining intellectual rigor, ethics, and strategic vision,” said Professor Moghalu during the opening day in Cairo.

ASG's academic partnerships with institutions like the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore and support from the Mastercard Foundation underscore its commitment to world-class education rooted in African realities.

Strategic Cairo Stop

ASG's participation in the FDC Summit aligns with the growing importance of digital governance across the continent. Professor Moghalu emphasized that good governance must underpin Africa's digital transformation to ensure sustainable development.

Throughout the Cairo stop, the ASG team is conducting recruitment sessions, forging partnerships with Egyptian universities and institutions, and seeking to engage local investors interested in supporting African leadership development.

Building a Pan-African Network

The Cairo leg is the second in ASG's broader tour, which will soon move to Nairobi, Abidjan, and Maputo. The tour is designed to connect five key African regions, promoting linguistic, cultural, and intellectual diversity in ASG's student body.

ASG's efforts are backed by a distinguished board, including Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank; Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation; Hajer Gueldich, Legal Advisor to the African Union; and Kishore Mahbubani, renowned Singaporean diplomat and academic.

With $20 million already secured for its launch phase, ASG is calling on ambitious and visionary young Africans to apply for the inaugural MPA program.

“The fate of Africa, and particularly that of its youth, will be determined by the bold choices we make today,” Professor Moghalu concluded, encouraging Egypt's rising leaders to join this transformative journey.