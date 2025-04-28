Trigas Launches €14M LPG Composite Cylinder Plant In Sokhna To Boost Local Manufacturing

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Walid Gamal El-Din, presided over the foundation stone-laying ceremony this morning for the Trigas project-an advanced facility for the production and filling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) composite cylinders made from fibreglass.

Located within the industrial zone of Sokhna, inside the developer area managed by the Egyptian-Chinese Joint Company/Main Development Company, the project spans 10,400 square metres. It involves a total investment of €14 million (equivalent to EGP 310 million) and will be executed in two phases.

The first phase will focus on constructing a plant to manufacture and fill LPG composite cylinders, with a production capacity of up to 500,000 cylinders annually. The facility will adopt cutting-edge technology aligned with international standards and aims to transfer and localize advanced manufacturing techniques, establish critical infrastructure, and create 250 direct job opportunities.

The second phase, with an investment of €7 million, will involve establishing assembly lines for the regulators and pressure valves used in the cylinders, further deepening the localization of component manufacturing.

The ceremony was attended by Ivan Jukl, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Cairo; Abdel Fattah Haggag, Chairperson of Trigas; Amani Eid, CEO of Ebda'a Company; and several senior officials from SCZONE.

Speaking at the event, Walid Gamal El-Din expressed his satisfaction with the launch of the project, implemented by the Egyptian company Trigas in cooperation with Czech technological partner HPC Research. He highlighted the significance of this industrial partnership, which focuses on the exchange of expertise, the transfer of advanced technology, and mutual benefits for all stakeholders.

He stressed that the project reflects a broader industrial vision aimed at deepening local manufacturing, localizing modern technology, meeting global market needs, and enhancing Egypt's economic competitiveness both regionally and internationally.

Gamal El-Din further underscored that the SCZONE's philosophy extends beyond offering land and infrastructure. It is based on creating a fully integrated investment environment that provides world-class services, streamlined procedures, competitive incentives, and seamless logistical connectivity with global markets.

For his part, Ambassador Ivan Jukl expressed his delight at the collaboration, noting the significant potential for expanding Czech investments within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. He commended the SCZONE's proactive efforts to support its investors and praised Trigas's ambition to become a leading regional player in the LPG composite cylinder industry.

Abdel Fattah Haggag, Chairperson of Trigas, noted that the project's realization was the result of extensive joint efforts. He thanked SCZONE's leadership and team for their support, highlighting that the Zone's strategic location-offering strong integration between industrial zones and ports-makes it an ideal base for exporting the project's products.

The Trigas project represents a partnership between Egypt's Trigas and the Czech company HPC Research, with contributions from several local partners including Ebda'a for Projects, Petrogas, Butagasco, and private sector investors. The initiative aims to transfer and localize the technology for manufacturing composite LPG cylinders in Egypt, including equipment design and production, as well as IT systems (MES), while adhering to international quality standards, notably ISO 11119-3.