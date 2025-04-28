Egypt Argues At ICJ Against Israeli Occupation, Details Gaza Aid Blockade

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt presented an oral argument before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, April 28, 2025, regarding Israel's obligations as the occupying power in the Palestinian territories, outlining alleged systematic violations and the obstruction of aid to Gaza.

The presentation was part of ongoing hearings stemming from a UN General Assembly request for an advisory opinion from the court. Egypt was represented by Ambassador Hatem Abdelkader, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Legal Affairs and Treaties, and Counsellor Yasmine Moussa, Legal Adviser at the Foreign Minister's office.

Dozens of countries are set to present arguments over several days before the UN's top court. Israel faces accusations of violating international law by restricting aid entry into Gaza.

During its argument, the Egyptian delegation contended that“gross Israeli violations” of international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL) in the occupied territories are part of“widespread, systematic, and comprehensive measures aimed at imposing a de facto policy and achieving effective annexation of Palestinian lands.”

The delegation pointed to public statements by senior Israeli officials, Knesset legislation, and ongoing Israeli actions to undermine the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and“dry up its funding sources” as evidence. Egypt argued these actions aim to“obstruct the right of return for the Palestinian people,” which it termed a cornerstone of their right to self-determination under international law and the UN Charter.

Egypt further stated this coincided with Israel's continued forced evacuations and repeated displacements under the guise of“evacuation orders,” forcibly transferring Palestinians to areas lacking basic living necessities and hindering access to essential supplies and services. This formed part of a“systematic policy to create conditions aimed at making Gaza unfit for life,” the delegation argued.

Since October 2023, Egypt asserted, Israel has“used the policy of starvation and complete siege on Gaza as a weapon directed against civilians.” The delegation stated Israel intensified this by“deliberately and arbitrarily closing all crossings into Gaza, preventing the entry of food, safe drinking water, fuel, medical supplies, and other basic needs.”

This occurred, Egypt noted, alongside Israel's resumption of military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of“52,000 innocent civilians since October 2023, the majority being women and children,” citing figures previously reported by Palestinian health officials. The presentation highlighted the continued Israeli targeting of civilians, and essential infrastructure, and intensified attacks by Israeli forces against medical and humanitarian workers, pushing Gaza into a“humanitarian catastrophe.”

Egypt's legal argument focused on Israel's obligations under the UN Charter, the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, IHL, and IHRL, specifically the duty as an occupying power to ensure and facilitate unimpeded urgent aid. The delegation asserted Israel has breached these obligations through“the systematic policy of targeting civilians and representatives of relief organisations,” imposing legal and administrative obstacles hindering aid access, and launching direct attacks on humanitarian infrastructure.

Examples cited included the bombing of the Rafah border crossing to disable it, the subsequent seizure of the Palestinian side, and the military offensive on Rafah city – previously a refuge for over a million Palestinians and a key aid hub. These actions, Egypt argued, severely damaged humanitarian operations, worsened the catastrophic situation, and forced aid agencies to withdraw, halting aid flow via Rafah, previously“the lifeline for the Gaza Strip.”

Concluding its presentation, Egypt requested the ICJ declare in its advisory opinion that:



The extended Israeli occupation is an ongoing violation of international law.

Israel's obligations as occupier persist throughout the occupied territory until the occupation ends.

Israel is obligated to make reparations, including immediately lifting the Gaza siege unconditionally and ensuring large-scale, safe, unhindered aid access via all crossings.

UN Security Council Resolution 2735 must be immediately implemented.

An urgent relief plan for Palestinian civilians must be agreed upon and facilitated.

Israel must refrain from hindering the presence and activities of the UN and its agencies (including UNRWA) and third states providing aid.

“Unlawful” Israeli laws concerning UNRWA must be repealed, and the privileges, immunities, and protection of UNRWA and other UN agencies respected. The Palestinian right to self-determination includes economic, social, and cultural development on their land, the right to development aid for recovery and reconstruction, and the right not to be displaced or expelled.

Meanwhile, Fatah spokesperson Munther Al-Hayek reiterated accusations against Israel on Monday, stating it uses“bombing, killing, starvation, and thirst” and prevents aid entry, forcing reliance on“self-solutions.” He described Gaza's water as“extremely polluted” due to sewage contamination.

Israel maintains it will not permit goods and supplies into Gaza until Hamas releases all remaining hostages. Last week, Germany, France, and the UK urged Israel to allow unimpeded aid access. US President Donald Trump said Friday he had pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to permit food and medicine entry.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, over 52,000 people have been killed since October 7 2023.