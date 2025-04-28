ECA Conference: Business Leaders Call For Stronger Collaboration To Foster Economic Growth, Market Stability

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Suleiman, Head of the House of Representatives' economic affairs committee, underscored the pivotal role of Parliament in shaping competition-related legislation, stressing that new laws are carefully aligned with Egypt's broader economic policies.

Speaking at the Egyptian Competition Authority's (ECA) second annual conference on Monday, Suleiman noted that competition is not an end in itself but a means to promote economic efficiency and societal welfare. He added that all proposed legislation undergoes thorough analysis before and after issuance to ensure that the benefits outweigh the costs.

Suleiman emphasized that Parliament places special focus on competition issues, working to foster a competitive environment that supports Egypt's economic sustainability and market expansion.

Gamal El-Leithy, Head of the Pharmaceutical Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries, highlighted the need for the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) to actively guide companies and investors on competition laws from the early stages of business formation, particularly in sensitive sectors like pharmaceuticals. He also called for greater efforts to raise awareness among businesses to ensure fair pricing and protect investments.

Meanwhile, Alaa Ezz, Secretary-General of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, emphasized the critical role chambers play in supporting government efforts, particularly through gathering sectoral data during periods of crisis. He explained that chambers facilitate dialogue between producers, traders, and distributors to stabilize markets, while carefully avoiding practices that could be misinterpreted as anti-competitive.

Ezz cited examples from past economic challenges, such as commodity shortages and price surges, noting that chambers often worked with the government to adjust prices responsibly-even permitting sales below cost at times to ease market pressures. He also referenced a legal controversy surrounding a milk pricing meeting, underscoring the importance of adhering strictly to competition laws while navigating economic emergencies.

He affirmed that the chambers continue to collaborate with the government, most recently during the dollar crisis, to address market disruptions and support economic stability.

Hassan Gaber, Managing Director and CEO of Misr Cement Qena, stressed the critical role of the ECA in regulating Egypt's cement industry. Gaber pointed out that recent years have seen a production surplus, placing significant pressure on the market, and credited the authority with helping to stabilize prices and prevent a sectoral collapse.

Gaber called for stronger market mechanisms, enhanced transparency, and a more robust regulatory framework. He urged greater involvement of traders and distributors in oversight systems and the establishment of more accurate tax frameworks. He concluded by noting that both local and international companies are ready to cooperate in improving market regulation, and he called for further reforms to the legislative and regulatory environment to better support the cement industry and the broader Egyptian economy.