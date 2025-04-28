Interior Minister, Bahrain Counterpart Talk Security Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya received on Monday his Bahraini counterpart Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and an accompanying delegation.The ministers discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in security and policing fields, stressing the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.The Bahraini minister expressed his country's full support of Jordan, lauding measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its national security and reiterating Bahrain's support of Jordan "in all circumstances."The Bahraini minister was welcomed by Faraya and a number of officials on arrival in Amman earlier in the day.