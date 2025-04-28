403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Interior Minister, Bahrain Counterpart Talk Security Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 28 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya received on Monday his Bahraini counterpart Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and an accompanying delegation.
The ministers discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in security and policing fields, stressing the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.
The Bahraini minister expressed his country's full support of Jordan, lauding measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its national security and reiterating Bahrain's support of Jordan "in all circumstances."
The Bahraini minister was welcomed by Faraya and a number of officials on arrival in Amman earlier in the day.
Amman, April 28 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya received on Monday his Bahraini counterpart Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and an accompanying delegation.
The ministers discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in security and policing fields, stressing the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.
The Bahraini minister expressed his country's full support of Jordan, lauding measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its national security and reiterating Bahrain's support of Jordan "in all circumstances."
The Bahraini minister was welcomed by Faraya and a number of officials on arrival in Amman earlier in the day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment