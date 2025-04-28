Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Royal Medical Services Announces Labor Day Holiday

2025-04-28 10:43:33
Amman, April 28 (Petra) The Royal Medical Services Directorate announced on Monday that all hospitals and medical centers under its administration will observe the Labor Day holiday on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
The directorate confirmed that emergency departments across all its hospitals will continue to operate around the clock, receiving patients 24 hours a day.

