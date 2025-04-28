403
Qatar CSR Summit 2025 Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Qatar CSR Summit 2025 kicked off Monday in Doha under the theme "Sustainability in the Digital Age".
In her opening remarks, HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater said: "As part of its comprehensive educational policy, the Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education is committed to promoting social responsibility within the public sector through a range of initiatives aimed at empowering Qatari youth, encouraging their active participation in the community, and fostering the values of good citizenship.
"We believe that social responsibility is not limited to individuals alone, but also extends to government institutions, which serve as a model in effectively utilising resources and capabilities for the benefit of society."
HE AlKhater reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to advancing this approach through sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the quality of life and reinforcing Qatar's global leadership in social responsibility.
She explained that the conference falls within the framework of the National Social Responsibility Programme, appreciating Qatar University's interest in this field as a pillar of the academic community in Qatar. She said that the university actively participates through the pioneering initiatives it launches annually to create a positive impact on the local and regional community. It also seeks to instill human and social values and enhance the status of Qatar as a role model regionally and globally.
HE AlKhater emphasised that Qatar has worked to develop educational curricula that focus on human values such as peaceful coexistence, justice, equality, and volunteer work, making education a powerful tool in activating social responsibility. The State's efforts have also included developing partnerships with non-governmental and international organisations and joining relevant international conventions, such as the UN Global Compact, as well as activating cooperation with institutions and organisations such as the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and others, with the aim of spreading the culture of social responsibility and directing it toward the areas of humanitarian and relief work, education, sustainability, and equality.
Qatar is determined to continue this collaborative approach with all relevant institutions to improve the quality of life in society and strengthen Qatar's position on the global stage in the field of social responsibility, HE AlKhater added.
She explained that today's distinguished event represents a unique platform to enhance this co-operation, exchange experiences, and showcase best practices, emphasising that the constructive dialogue during the conference will positively impact this regard.
At the end of her speech, HE AlKhater thanked HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs for his continued support for all pioneering community and scientific initiatives.
She also congratulated HE Qatar Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani for winning the 2025 CSR Person of the Year in appreciation of his outstanding efforts and distinguished contributions to the field.
In his welcoming speech, President of Qatar University Dr Omar al-Ansari said: "Qatar University's hosting of the Qatar CSR National Programme has enabled students to apply their academic knowledge to address real-world challenges, while fostering concepts of volunteering, community involvement, and environmental and social awareness. It has also contributed to the development of their leadership skills and empowered them to play an active role in improving their communities."
Director of Trade Development and Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hamad Mohammed al-Nasr, said: "The ministry is dedicated to encouraging companies to actively contribute to community development by motivating them to adopt sustainable business practices that benefit all segments of society and ultimately contribute to the nation's prosperity."
For his part, Chief Business Officer of QNB Group, Yousef Mahmoud al-Neama said: "As the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, QNB Group remains steadfast in supporting the nation's sustainability efforts by sponsoring key events and initiatives both in Qatar and beyond. Through this commitment, we strive to build a brighter future, leave a lasting legacy of sustainable development in the local communities where we operate, and ensure that corporate social responsibility practices are at the core of our strategic framework".
He also noted that the group has made significant strides in achieving its corporate social responsibility goals, reinforcing its leadership as a financial institution committed to long-term sustainability and well-being. (QNA)
The conference will continue over the next two days with a series of interventions, panel discussions, and workshops featuring more than 75 speakers across 16 panel discussions, 14 presentations, and four workshops.
Commenting on the conference agenda, Dean of the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University, Prof. Rana Sobh stated: "This year's edition explores a range of key topics that play a vital role in advancing CSR practices by examining the strong links between digital innovation and sustainability. It focuses on how technology can contribute to achieving corporate social responsibility goals, while also highlighting ethical business practices, the role of digital technologies in promoting the circular economy, and exploring ways to harness artificial intelligence to enhance CSR".
On behalf of the organizers, General Manager of Mubadara for Social Impact Jack Saba stated: "Qatar continues to make significant strides in cementing its regional leadership in social responsibility. The Qatar CSR Summit serves as a key platform for raising public awareness about CSR practices, strengthening sustainable public-private partnerships, and encouraging companies to strike a balance between profitability, social and developmental impact, environmental preservation, and sustainability".
Meanwhile, General Manager of IFP Qatar, Haidar Mshaimesh, said: "The extensive participation in the Qatar CSR Summit clearly reflects the growing trend among Qatari companies to launch impactful CSR initiatives that contribute to national development. The exhibition highlights a variety of innovative solutions by leading companies in the CSR field, while the conference features panel discussions and workshops led by global experts in artificial intelligence, sustainability, business ethics, and digital inclusion. The event also includes the announcement of Qatar CSR award winners and the recognition of companies and entities delivering impactful initiatives in this vital field".
