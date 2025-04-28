Secretary Rubio's Call With UK Foreign Secretary Lammy

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-28 10:42:07

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. They discussed ongoing efforts to secure and support a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war, including President Trump’s productive meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on April 26 and the April 22 discussions among the United States, France, Germany, and Ukraine hosted by the United Kingdom in London. The Secretary thanked Foreign Secretary Lammy for the United Kingdom’s work towards a durable peace in Ukraine.

