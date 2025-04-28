Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With New Zealand Secretary For Foreign Affairs Corry

2025-04-28 10:42:07

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau engaged in a productive and strategic conversation with New Zealand Secretary for Foreign Affairs Bede Corry, reaffirming the robust and dynamic U.S.-New Zealand partnership. This call underscored the unwavering commitment of both nations to shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, including promoting economic growth and development in the Pacific Islands, advancing space cooperation, and strengthening regional security.

