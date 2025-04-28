Welcoming Mexico's Water Deliveries To The United States And Steps To Meet 1944 Water Treaty Requirements - United States Department Of State

In a historic demonstration of leadership, President Trump prioritized ensuring Mexican water deliveries for Texas farmers under the 1944 Water Treaty. Through the direct engagement of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, we are now delivering on the President’s promise. Mexico has committed to make an immediate transfer of water from international reservoirs and increase the U.S. share of the flow in six of Mexico’s Rio Grande tributaries through the end of the current five-year water cycle. These steps will help American farmers, ranchers, and municipalities in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley get much-needed water and reduce shortfalls in deliveries under the 1944 Water Treaty. The United States and Mexico also committed to develop a long-term plan to reliably meet treaty requirements while addressing outstanding water debts—including through additional monthly transfers and regular consultations on water deliveries that take into consideration the needs of Texas users.

The United States thanks President Sheinbaum for her personal involvement in facilitating cooperation across multiple levels of her government to establish a unified path to addressing this ongoing priority. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the Government of Mexico to find solutions to the water scarcity affecting communities on both sides of the border, including measures to promote water conservation and to ensure regular and predictable water deliveries to the United States.